APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 Released for Group-I Mains Written Exam @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

APPSC Hall Ticket 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group I Hall Ticket for the Group I Mains Exam on its official website. All those candidates who have successfully qualified for APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the APPSC, the Group-I Services Main Examination Hall Ticket is available on the official website of APPSC. In a bid to download the APPSC Mains Hall Ticket 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on its official website.



The candidates who have provisionally qualified for Group-I Main Written (Conventional Type) Examination should note that the Group-I Services Main Examinations are scheduled to be held from 14.12.2020 to 20.12.2020. Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M to 01.00 P.M in all 13 district centres and Hyderabad centre in the state.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Group-I Main Written (Conventional Type) Examination can download their admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the link given below.

How to Download: APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Group 1 Mains Exam