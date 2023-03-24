JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023 OUT, Download PDF Here

APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download the  Hall Ticket.  

 

APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023 OUT
APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023 OUT

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Hall Tickets for the post of APPSC Medical Officer for Ayurveda, Homeo and Unani Departments. This year there are a total of 151 vacancies of Medical Officers. The exam for recruitment of Medical Officer shall be conducted by the commission from 1 April 2023 to 3 April 2023 and now the commission has released the  Hall Tickets for the Medical Officer Examination. Candidates who applied for Medical Officer recruitment can download the  Hall Ticket  from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/ 

 APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023: Overview

Name of Organisation

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission 

Name of Post

Medical Officer

No. of Vacancies

151

Category

Admit Card

Status 

Out

Start Date of Download

24 March 2023

Date Of Exam

1 April 2023 to 3 April 2023

Official website

https://psc.ap.gov.in/ 

APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023: Steps To Download

Candidates can download the  Hall Ticket from the official website of the commission or by following the steps  given below. 

Steps to Download the APPSC Medical Officer  Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/ 

Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “Hall Ticket For Medical Officer”

Step 3: Click on the link, fill User Id, Password and download PDF of Hall Tickets

Step 4:  Save the pdf for future reference. 

The PDF of  Hall Tickets for APPSC Medical Officer 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link for APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023

Details Mentioned on APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023

The APPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 contains the following details:

  1. Name of Candidate
  2. Candidate Date of Birth
  3. Name of Exam
  4. Time of Exam
  5. Duration of Exam
  6. Exam Centre Details
  7. Category of Candidate
  8. Roll no. of Candidate
  9. Registration No. of Candidate
  10. Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  11. Important Instructions for the Candidate
  12. Gender of the Candidate
  13. Documents To be carried. 

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next