APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023 OUT, Download PDF Here

APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download the Hall Ticket.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Hall Tickets for the post of APPSC Medical Officer for Ayurveda, Homeo and Unani Departments. This year there are a total of 151 vacancies of Medical Officers. The exam for recruitment of Medical Officer shall be conducted by the commission from 1 April 2023 to 3 April 2023 and now the commission has released the Hall Tickets for the Medical Officer Examination. Candidates who applied for Medical Officer recruitment can download the Hall Ticket from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/

APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023: Overview

Name of Organisation Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Name of Post Medical Officer No. of Vacancies 151 Category Admit Card Status Out Start Date of Download 24 March 2023 Date Of Exam 1 April 2023 to 3 April 2023 Official website https://psc.ap.gov.in/

APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023: Steps To Download

Candidates can download the Hall Ticket from the official website of the commission or by following the steps given below.

Steps to Download the APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “Hall Ticket For Medical Officer”

Step 3: Click on the link, fill User Id, Password and download PDF of Hall Tickets

Step 4: Save the pdf for future reference.

The PDF of Hall Tickets for APPSC Medical Officer 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023

Details Mentioned on APPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2023

The APPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 contains the following details:

Name of Candidate Candidate Date of Birth Name of Exam Time of Exam Duration of Exam Exam Centre Details Category of Candidate Roll no. of Candidate Registration No. of Candidate Photograph and Signature of Candidate Important Instructions for the Candidate Gender of the Candidate Documents To be carried.

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card.