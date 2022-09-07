APPSC SI Interview Admit Card 2022 To (Release) on Sep 13 at appsc.gov.in, Check Details Schedule

Arunachal Pradesh PSC has released the Interview/Medical Test update for the post of Sub-Inspector on its official website-appsc.gov.in. Download PDF Here.

APPSC SI Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Interview/Medical Test update for the post of Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication & Radio Technician) on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam for the Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication & Radio Technician) under the Department of Home, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh should note that Commission will conduct the Medical Test on 22 September 2022.

Commission has also released the details Interview Schedule on its official website. Candidates qualified for the Medical Test/Interview round can download the APPSC SI Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-appsc.gov.in.

You can download the APPSC SI Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2021Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APPSC SI Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update





According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Medical Test on 22 September 2022 and Interview on 27 September 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the Medical/Interview round should note that they will have to submit their self-attested xeroxed copies of all the documents as mentioned in the notification from12 to 16 September 2022.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the same on 13 September 2022 on its official website. You can download the APPSC SI Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: APPSC SI Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update