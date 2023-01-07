APS Recruitment 2023: Submit Application Form For PRT, TGT, PGT Posts

APS Recruitment 2023: Army Public School (APS) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) for Bolram Location. Candidates who are interested to serve for APS Bolram Teacher Recruitment can submit their application through offline mode. The application form is available at www.apsbolarum.edu.in. The last date for application is 30 January 2023.

APC Bolram Notification Download Here APC Bolram Application Form Download Here

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 30 January 2023

APS Teacher Vacancy Details

PGTs:

Mathematics - 01

Physics - 01

Chemistry - 01

English - 01

Artificial Intelligence - 01

Informatics Practices (IP) - 01

History - 01

Political Science - 01

Geography - 01

Home Science - 01

Psychology - 01

Painting/ Fine Arts - 01

Physical Education - 01

Music (Carnatic & Hindustani) - 01

Dance - 01

TGTs:

Hindi - 04

Sanskrit - 03

Mathematics -02

Social Science - 05

Physics - 02

Chemistry - 02

Computer Science - 02

PET - 01

Music - 01

Art & Craft - 01

Dance - 01

Special Educator - 01

PRTs:

PRT (All Subjects) –18

Computer Science - 02

Special Educator - 01

Music - 01

Art & Craft - 01

Eligibility Criteria for APS Teacher Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

PGTs (Eligible for teaching classes IX- XII) - Qualifications – Master's Degree from a recognized University in the concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks with B.Ed and possessing AWES (OST) Score Card. Proficiency in teaching in English Medium and Knowledge of Computer Applications.

TGTs (Eligible for teaching classes VI –X) - Qualifications – Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in the concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks with B.Ed and possessing AWES (OST) Score Card. The candidate must qualify CTET / TET at the time of appointment. Proficiency in teaching in English Medium and Knowledge of Computer Applications.

PRTs (Eligible for teaching classes I – V) Qualifications – Graduate holding, Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in concerned subject /combination of subjects with at least 50% aggregate marks and qualified B.El.Ed / 02-year D.El.Ed / B.Ed and possessing AWES (OST) Score Card. The candidate must qualify CTET / TET at the time of appointment. Proficiency in teaching in English Medium and Knowledge of Computer Applications.

How to Apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can download the application form from the official website and send the hard copy of the application form along with Xerox copies of educational qualifications, experience certificate, Score Card and Aadhar Card by post / by hand to the Principal, Army Public School Bolarum, JJ Nagar Post, Secunderabad 500087.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-