APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23: Notification Out for 793 Various Posts at apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC has invited online application for the 793 Posts on its official website. Check APSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published notification for the Combined Competitive Examination, 2022 on its official website. A total of 793 posts are available for various services including Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 26 January 2023.The process of online application will be commence from 26 December 2022.

The tentative date for Preliminary Examination for APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification is 26th March, 2023 (Sunday). Main Examination is tentatively scheduled in July/August 2023.

Notification Details APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advt.No- 26/2022

Important Date APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Online Application: 26 December 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 26 January 2023

Vacancy Details APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade)-86

Assam Police Service(Jr.Grade)-65

Labour Officer -03

Superintendent of Taxcs-08

Superintendent of Excise -01

District Transport Officer-01

Assam Finance Service-20

Block Development Officer -44

Assistant Manager, District Industries Ccntre-06

Administrative Officer, Minorities Development Board -01

Co Operative Education Officer -01

Inspector of Taxes-23

Inspector of Labour-04

Inspector of Excise-21

Assistant Employment Officer -02

Sub Registrar -05

Assistant Audit Officer-77

Assistant Accounts Oflicer-415

Guidance Counsellor, Secondary Education-01

Research Assistant, Irrigation-03

Assistant Public Relation Officer, Irrigation-01

Assistant Research Officer,Irrigation-01

Registrar, Industrial Tribunal -01

Research Assistant, Transport Survey-01

Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board -01

Research Assistant, Minorities Development Board-01

Age: The candidate should not be less than 2l years and more than 38 years of age on

01.01.2022.

Eligibility Criteria APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Degree from any of the Universities.

APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





The Combined Competitive Examination consists of two successive stages:-

(i) The Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

(iD The Main Examination (Written & Interview)

How To Apply APSC CCE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website-https://apscrecruitment.in on or before 26 January 2023.