APSC Inspector of Factories Answer Key 2022 (Released), Download PDF & Raise Objection at apsc.nic.in

Assam PSC has released the Answer Key of the post of Inspector of Factories on its official website-http://www.apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Inspector of Factories Answer Key 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key of the Screening Test for the post of Inspector of Factories under Assam under Labour Welfare Department on its official website. Commission has also demanded the objection, if any regarding the answer key in prescribed format. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Inspector of Factories post can download APSC Inspector of Factories Answer Key 2022 from the official website of APSC-http://www.apsc.nic.in/.

The APSC Inspector of Factories Answer Key 2022 is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

It is noted that APSC had conducted the screening test for the post of Inspector of Factories, Assam under Labour Welfare Department on 04 December 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the answer key on its official website.

Candidates can download the Answer Key and raise their objections, if any in prescribed format on or before 09 December 2022.

You can download the APSC Inspector of Factories Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

