APSC Result 2023 for Prelims CCE Released at apsc.nic.in: Download PDF, More Than 10000 Qualifed for Mains

APSC Result 2023 for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2022-23 has been released at apsc.nic.in. Candidates can download APSC CCE Result PDF Here.

APSC CCE Result 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) published the result of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2022. Over 10 thousand candidates are shortlisted for the next round of recruitment. Those who appeared in the exam can download APSC CCE Result 2023 and check the roll numbers of selected candidates. The commission has announced the result on the official website under 'Latest Updates' Section.

The direct link to check the APSC Result for Civil Service is provided in the table below. Candidates can download Assam CCE Result by clicking on the pdf below:

APSC CCE Result Overview

Exam Body The Assam Public Service Commission Exam Name Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2022 Number of Vacancies 793 Exam Date 26 March 2023. Result Date 12 April 2023 Qualified Candidates 10148 Selection Process APSC CCE Prelims Exam APSC CCE Mains Exam APSC CCE Interview Official website apsc.nic.in

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2023

Shortlisted candidates are required to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Exam 2022. The exam will have Paper 1 to Paper 6 of 1500 marks. Prescdbed online application forms for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 are available in the Assam public SeNice Commission,s website www.apsc.nic.in.

The Online Applications can be filled up from April 20, 2023 from 12:00 Noon to May 05, 2023 till 5:00 PM, after which the link will be disabled. The candidates can check more details regarding the mains exam in the PDF below:

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the mains exam and interview round.

How to Download APSC Result 2023 ?

The steps to download the APSC Civil Service Result by visiting the website of the commission:\

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - apsc.nic.in

Step 2:Click on the result link 'COMBINED COMPETITIVE (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION 2022 RESULT'

Step 3: Download APSC CCE Result PDF

Step 4:Press ctrl+ F in order to find your roll number

APSC CCE Prelims 2022 exam was conducted on 26 March 2023 and the answer key was released on the same day. The candidates were invited to submit their objections on 31 March 2023. Now, the result has been released on the basis of objections.