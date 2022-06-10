APTET Notification 2022 Released: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Here

APTET Notification 2022 has been released by School Education Department, Government of India of AP. Candidates can check the application date, exam date, eligibility and other details.

Updated: Jun 10, 2022 16:08 IST
APTET Recruitment Notification 2022: School Education Department, Government of India is conducting the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET August 2022) from 06 August to 21 August 2022 in all Districts through a Computer Based Test. Online applications are invited from the candidates aspiring to be Teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools etc., under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII.

APTET Notification Download

APTET Important Dates

APTET Notification Date

10 June 202

APTET Online Registrations Date

16 June 2022 to 16 July 2022

APTET Application Fee Submission Date

15 June to 15 July 2022

APTET Help Desk Services

13 June 2022

APTET Online Mock Test Date

26 July 2022

APTET Admit Card Date

25 July 2022

APTET Exam Date

Part 1 A, Part 1 B, Part 2 B - 06 August to 21 August 2022

APTET Answer Key Date

31 August 2022

APTET Answer Key Objection Date

01 September to 07 September 2022

APTET Final Answer Key Date

12 September 2022

APTET Result Date

14 September 2022

Eligibility Criteria for APTET 2022

Educational Qualification

DL.Ed. / B.Ed. / Language Pandit or its equivalent qualifications s and candidates pursuing final year of the said courses upto the academic year 2020-2022 with the requisite percentage of marks obtained can appear for APTET-2022. However, the candidates intending to seek employment as a teacher in private unaided schools shall have the option of appearing at CTET conducted by the Central Government through CBSE instead of APTET, if they so desire. Those candidates who desire to improve their APTET Score shall also apply forAPTET-2022.

How to Apply for APTET Exam 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online.

Exam Fee:

Paper-I (A), (B), Paper-II (A), (B) - Rs. 500/-

 

