Army Public School 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Score Card Validity in CBSE Schools: Get Direct Link to Download OST Score Card @aps-csb.in, Check Interview Details

Army Public School 2020 PGT/TGT/PRT Score Card Validity in CBSE Schools: Results of AWES Army Public School (APS) online teaching exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts held on 21st & 22nd November 2020 have been declared at http://aps-csb.in. Candidates who have appeared for the screening test can now check their result from the link given below:

Direct Link to Download Army Public School PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Result & Scorecard

Shortlisted candidates can download their scorecard from the official website only. There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons. The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. Let’s look at the details related to the release of the scorecard and Interview Round for the shortlisted candidates in detail:

AWES Army Public School (APS) Score Card Validity in CBSE Recognized Schools

The Score Cards of successful candidates have been made available on the Registration Portal which the candidates may download and laminate.

The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of the Score Card.

A Score Card will make candidates eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

Once the candidate is possession of a CSB card on successful clearing of the online examination, the candidate would need to look for vacancy announcements by the Army Public School of their choice/ neighborhood. For this, they may contact the school/ check the website of the schools concerned or look for advertisement in the news papers.

Note: Holding a Score Card by itself does not entitle you to an appointment as a teacher in any Army Public School. It only renders you eligible for Stages 2 & 3 of the selection process.

AWES Army Public School (APS) Interview

The respective schools shall announce the vacancies available through various means like Local Newspapers, the School Website, Notice board, etc. Candidates would have to apply in response to these announcements. The interviews may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held as per the discretion of the local management.

AWES Army Public School (APS): Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency

For Language teachers, a written test comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with an evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Note:

Stages 2 & 3 will be held in tandem under the aegis of the Board of Administration at HQ Command/School Management.

Appointments will be made as per CBSE/AWES Rules. The interview shall be for a group of Schools (Cluster) and the selected candidates for Regular Category may be appointed in any of the schools in that cluster. Authorities conducting the Interviews may carry out additional Screening of candidature if the number of candidates is large and administratively unmanageable.

HQ AWES conducts the Screening Examination on behalf of the Boards of Administration at the Regional Command Headquarters. Selection and appointment will be done by the Board of Administration/School Administration and Management Committee. Grievances in selection procedure if any should be addressed to Chairman Board of Administration, HQ Concerned Command.