Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 for Group C and Group D Soon @arogyabharti2021.in, Details Here

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Group C Admit Card 2021: Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra, Public Health Department will soon release the admit card of the written exam, scheduled on 25 September and 26 September, for Group C and Group D Posts.

Candidates would be able to download Arogya Vibhag Group C Admit Card and Arogya Vibhag Group D Admit Card from its official websites i.e. arogya.maharashtra.gov.in or nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in, once it is released.

As per the official website "the written test for Group C and Group D will be conducted on 25/9/2021 and 26/9/2021. Admission will be received one week before the date of examination".

Hence, admit cards are expected to be released anytime soon. The candidates would be able to check their exam time and venue on their admit card.

How to Download Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Arogya Maharashtra - arogya.maharashtra.gov and visit ‘Job opportunities’ Section Click on the admit card link Enter your details Download Aogya Vibhag Hall Ticket

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra will recruit 2725 persons for Group C Posts such as House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician, Blood Bank Technician, Librarian and others. A total of 3466 vacancies will be filled for Group D Posts.