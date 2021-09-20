Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 for Group C and Group D Soon @arogyabharti2021.in, Details Here

 Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra, Public Health Department will release the admit card of the exam for Group C and Group D Posts. Check Details

Created On: Sep 20, 2021 17:07 IST
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Group C Admit Card 2021: Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra, Public Health Department will soon release the admit card of the written exam, scheduled on 25 September and 26 September, for Group C and Group D Posts.

Candidates would be able to download Arogya Vibhag Group C Admit Card and Arogya Vibhag Group D Admit Card from its official websites i.e. arogya.maharashtra.gov.in or nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in, once it is released.

As per the official website "the written test for Group C and Group D will be conducted on 25/9/2021 and 26/9/2021. Admission will be received one week before the date of examination".

Hence, admit cards are expected to be released anytime soon. The candidates would be able to check their exam time and venue on their admit card.

How to Download Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of Arogya Maharashtra - arogya.maharashtra.gov and visit ‘Job opportunities’ Section
  2. Click on the admit card link
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download Aogya Vibhag Hall Ticket

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra will recruit 2725 persons for Group C Posts such as House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician, Blood Bank Technician, Librarian and others. A total of 3466 vacancies will be filled for Group D Posts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next