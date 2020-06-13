Assam University Recruitment 2020 for MTS, LDC and Other Posts

Assam University Recruitment 2020: Assam University has invited applications for MTS and Other Posts. Interested candidates having requisite qualifications can apply for the posts on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020

Assam University Vacancy Details

HQ Silchar :

Finance Officer : 1 [UR-1]

Hindi Translator : 1[PWD-1]

Junior Engineer Civil : 1 [UR-1]

Lower Division Clerk : 5 [UR-2,OBC -1 ,EWS-1 ,SC-1]

MTS :4 [UR-1 ,PWD -1 ,SC-1 ,ST-1 ]

Library Attendant :3[ UR-1, PWD-1, ST-1]

Laboratory Attendant :4 [ UR-1 ,PWD-2 ,OBC-1 ]

Diphu Campus :

Assistant Registrar :1 [UR-1]

Section Officer :2 [UR-2]

Personal Assistant :1, [UR-1]

Educational Qualification for MTS, LDC and Other Posts:

Essential Qualifications:

Hindi Translator - Masters Degree of a recognized University in Hindi/ English with English/Hindi as a main/ optional subject at degree level. Recognized Diploma/Certificate Course in translation

Junior Engineer - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering with certificate course in computer applications.

Lower Division Clerk - 10+2 (HSSLC) or equivalent qualification with certificate course in computer applications.

Library Attendant - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Laboratory Attendant - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board

MTS - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board

Assistant Registrar - A Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale along with good academic record, as laid down by UGC.

Personal Assistant - 10+2 standard passed. Shorthand and typing speed 100/40 w.p.m. respectively. Certificate course in Computer application and Proficiency in English

Lower Division Clerk - 10+2 (HSSLC) or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University with Certificate course in Computer application

Official Notification PDF Download Here Official Website Link Click Here

Application Procedure for Assam University Silchar Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates can submit the application to "The Assistant Registrar (Recruitment) Assam University, Silchar Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building PO: Assam University Pin Code - 788011 Cachar, Assam" on or before 15 July 2020.