Assam University Recruitment 2020 for MTS, LDC and Other Posts

Assam University Recruitment 2020: Assam University has invited applications for MTS and Other Posts. Interested candidates having requisite qualifications can apply for the posts on or before 15 July 2020.
Important Dates:
Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020
Assam University Vacancy Details
HQ Silchar :
- Finance Officer : 1 [UR-1]
- Hindi Translator : 1[PWD-1]
- Junior Engineer Civil : 1 [UR-1]
- Lower Division Clerk : 5 [UR-2,OBC -1 ,EWS-1 ,SC-1]
- MTS :4 [UR-1 ,PWD -1 ,SC-1 ,ST-1 ]
- Library Attendant :3[ UR-1, PWD-1, ST-1]
- Laboratory Attendant :4 [ UR-1 ,PWD-2 ,OBC-1 ]
Diphu Campus :
- Assistant Registrar :1 [UR-1]
- Section Officer :2 [UR-2]
- Personal Assistant :1, [UR-1]
Educational Qualification for MTS, LDC and Other Posts:
Essential Qualifications:
- Hindi Translator - Masters Degree of a recognized University in Hindi/ English with English/Hindi as a main/ optional subject at degree level. Recognized Diploma/Certificate Course in translation
- Junior Engineer - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering with certificate course in computer applications.
- Lower Division Clerk - 10+2 (HSSLC) or equivalent qualification with certificate course in computer applications.
- Library Attendant - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board.
- Laboratory Attendant - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board
- MTS - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board
- Assistant Registrar - A Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale along with good academic record, as laid down by UGC.
- Personal Assistant - 10+2 standard passed. Shorthand and typing speed 100/40 w.p.m. respectively. Certificate course in Computer application and Proficiency in English
- Lower Division Clerk - 10+2 (HSSLC) or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University with Certificate course in Computer application
Official Notification PDF
Official Website Link
Application Procedure for Assam University Silchar Jobs 2020 ?
Interested candidates can submit the application to "The Assistant Registrar (Recruitment) Assam University, Silchar Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building PO: Assam University Pin Code - 788011 Cachar, Assam" on or before 15 July 2020.