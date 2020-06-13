Study at Home
Assam University Recruitment 2020 for MTS, LDC and Other Posts

Assam University has invited applications for MTS and Other Posts. Interested candidates having requisite qualifications can apply for the posts on or before 15 July 2020.

Jun 13, 2020 20:43 IST
Assam University Recruitment 2020
Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - 15 July 2020

Assam University Vacancy Details

HQ Silchar :

  • Finance Officer  : 1 [UR-1]
  • Hindi Translator : 1[PWD-1]
  • Junior Engineer Civil : 1 [UR-1]
  • Lower Division Clerk : 5 [UR-2,OBC -1 ,EWS-1 ,SC-1]
  • MTS :4 [UR-1 ,PWD -1 ,SC-1 ,ST-1 ]
  • Library Attendant :3[ UR-1,  PWD-1, ST-1]
  • Laboratory Attendant :4 [ UR-1 ,PWD-2 ,OBC-1 ]

Diphu Campus :

  • Assistant Registrar :1 [UR-1]
  • Section Officer :2 [UR-2]
  • Personal Assistant :1, [UR-1]

Educational Qualification for MTS, LDC and Other Posts:

Essential Qualifications:

  • Hindi Translator - Masters Degree of a recognized University in Hindi/ English with English/Hindi as a main/ optional subject at degree level. Recognized Diploma/Certificate Course in translation
  • Junior Engineer - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering with certificate course in computer applications.
  • Lower Division Clerk - 10+2 (HSSLC) or equivalent qualification with certificate course in computer applications.
  • Library Attendant - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board.
  • Laboratory Attendant - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board
  • MTS - HSLC passed Or equivalent from a recognized Board
  • Assistant Registrar - A Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale along with good academic record, as laid down by UGC.
  • Personal Assistant - 10+2 standard passed. Shorthand and typing speed 100/40 w.p.m. respectively. Certificate course in Computer application and Proficiency in English
  • Lower Division Clerk - 10+2 (HSSLC) or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University with Certificate course in Computer application

Official Notification PDF

Download Here

Official Website Link

Click  Here

Application Procedure for Assam University Silchar Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates can submit the application to "The Assistant Registrar (Recruitment) Assam University, Silchar Raja Rammohan Roy Administrative Building PO: Assam University Pin Code - 788011 Cachar, Assam" on or before 15 July 2020.

