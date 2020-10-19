ATMA Previous year papers – Download for Free

ATMA Previous Year Papers: ATMA Exam is conducted by Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) every year to grant admission to the top MBA colleges of India. ATMA exam is conducted 3-4 times in a year generally from January to July. Find out more details about the exam here.

Why ATMA Previous Year Papers?

ATMA previous year papers are important for the aspirants because:-

Sneak Peak into the Expected Exam – Practice from previous year paper will help the aspirants gain overall idea about what can be expected in the exam. Type of questions, topics, difficulty level can be gauged from the exam question paper. Acts like Mock Test – Instead of appearing for mock test only, aspirants can pick any previous year question paper to monitor the level of preparation. After solving the ATMA previous year paper, aspirants can check the answers and solutions to the questions as well. Boosts Confidence – ATMA Previous year papers will boost confidence of the aspirants appearing for the exam for the first time. Getting acquainted with the exam pattern and understanding the pattern ensures that there are minimal mistakes from the candidate’s end on the D-day.

ATMA 2020 Exam Pattern Highlights

So before you move on to download your ATMA previous year papers, take a look at the ATMA exam pattern, to understand the pattern/format of the MBA entrance exam. It will help you in understanding the question paper easily:-

ATMA exam is a computer based exam (online test)

The questions are asked in objective format (Multiple choice questions with 4 options each)

ATMA exam carries 180 MCQs

Marking Scheme – For each correct answer, candidate will score +1 and for each incorrect option chosen 0.25 will be deducted

There are 6 sections in ATMA exam with 30 questions in each section

No. of Sections - Analytical Reasoning Skills, Verbal Skills, Quantitative Skills

Candidates can expect easy to moderate difficulty level questions in the exam.

There is no sectional time limit attached to any section. Candidates can choose the time and order of questions while solving the questions in the ATMA exam.

ATMA Previous year papers – Download for Free

Download the ATMA previous year papers which are available section-wise to make your practice sessions convenient. All the questions papers are available for free to download.

S.No. ATMA Previous Year Papers/Practice Papers Click Here 1 Solved February AIMS Test for Management (ATMA): Verbal Skills Question Paper Download Now 2 Solved February AIMS Test for Management (ATMA): Quantitative Paper Download Now 3 Solved February AIMS Test for Management (ATMA) Paper: Analytical and Reasoning Skills Download Now 4 ATMA Analytical Reasoning Solved Question Paper Download Now 5 ATMA Exam: Quantitative Skills Solved Previous Year Question Paper Download Now

For more information about the ATMA exam, keep visiting MBA/BBA section of Jagranjosh.com.