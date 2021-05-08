Bank Note Press (BNP) Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 135 Jr Office Assistant, Jr Technician and Other Posts @bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Bank Note Press Recruitment Notification 2021: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant and Junior Technician and for the post of Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant in India Government Mint, NOIDA in the employment newspaper dated 08 May to 15 May 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 12 May to 11 June 2021 on official website i.e. bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Notification Details

Notification Number - BNP/HR/08/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 12 May 2021

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 11 June 2021

Stenography Test & Typist Test on computer date – July/August 2021

Online Exam Date – July/August 2021

Bank Note Press Vacancy Details

Total Posts –135

Bank Note Press Dewas

Welfare Officer - 01 Supervisor - 02 Junior Office Assistant - 15 Junior Technician - 113

India Government Mint NOIDA



Secretarial Assistant - 01 Junior Office Assistant - 03

Salary:

Junior Office Assistant - Rs.21540-77160 Junior Technician - Rs.18780-67390 Secretarial Assistant - Rs.23910-85570 Welfare Officer - Rs.29740-103000 Supervisor - Rs.27600-95910

Eligibility Criteria for BNP Jr Office Assistant, Jr Technician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Welfare Officer - Degree of a University recognized by the state government in this behalf. Has obtain a degree or diploma in social science from any institution recognized by the state government in this behalf. Has adequate knowledge of Hindi as also of the language spoken by the majority or the workers in the factory to which he is to be attached Supervisor (Ink Factory) - First Class full time Diploma in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/Printing Technology. Higher qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc (Engg) in the relevant trade will also be considered OR Full Time B.Sc in Chemistry Supervisor (Information Technology) - First Class full time Diploma in Engineering in the IT/Computer Engineering Higher Qualification i.e B.Tech/B.E/B.Sc Engg in the relevant trade will also be considered Junior Office Assistant - Graduate with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on computer in English @40 wpm/Hindi @30 wpm as pet the requirement Junior Technician (Ink Factory) - Full Time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Junior Technician (Printing) - Full time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Elecroplating, Hand Composing, Pate Maker cum impositer along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT Junior Technician (Electrical/IT) - Full time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT Junior Technician (Mechanical/AC) - Full time ITI certificate in Fitter, Machinist Turner, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT Secretarial Assistant - Graduate with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge, stenography in English or hindi @80 wpm and typing @40 wpm in English or Hindi

Age Limit:

Junior Office Assistant - 28 Years Junior Technician - 25 Years Secretarial Assistant - 28 Years Welfare Officer - 30 Years Supervisor - 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Junior Technician and Supervisor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Online Exam, Stenography Test and Typing Test.

How to Apply for Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply online through bnpdewas.spmcil.com from 12 May to 11 June 2021.

Bank Note Press Notification Download PDF

BNP Dewas Official Website