Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 198 Various Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Application Process Here

Bank of Baroda has published the notification for the recruitment of 198 Assistant Vice President, Head, National Manager Telecalling, Manager, Vice President and Deputy Vice President. Check how to apply online for Bank of Baroda Recruitment and other details here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is looking to recruit Assistant Vice President, Head, National Manager Telecalling, Manager, Vice President and Deputy Vice President for strengthening its Cash Management Department & Receivables Management Department.

Candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can apply online for BOB Recruitment 2022 on or before 01 February 2022. The candidates are advised to visit the Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in for further details.

BOB Recruitment 2022

Important Dates

Last date for submission of Bank of Baroda Online Application: 01 February 2022

Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details

Cash Management Department

Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management - 50

Assistant Vice President – Product Manager - 3

Receivables Management Department

Head Strategy – Receivables Management, Retail, MSME, Agri Loans - 1

National Manager Telecalling - 1

Head Project & Process – Receivable Management - 1

National Receivables Manager - 3

Zonal Receivables Manager - 21

Vice President – Strategy Manager - 3

Dy. Vice President – Strategy Manager - 3

Vendor Manager - 3

Compliance Manager - 1

Regional Receivables Manager - 48

MIS Manager - 4

Complaint Manager - 1

Process Manager - 4

Asst. Vice President – Strategy Manager - 1

Area Receivables Manager - 50

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can register online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Career Page > Current Opportunities -> ‘Recruitment for positions in Cash Management’/ ‘Recruitment for positions in Receivables Management’, on the Bank’s website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm) & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.