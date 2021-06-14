Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 for Generalist Officer Out @bankofmaharashtra.in, IBPS Download Link Here

Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2021: Bank of Maharashtra has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Generalist Officer. Candidates can download Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card from the official website of BOM i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in.
Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download BOM Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card Download Link
Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 June 2021 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted through IBPS at venues across various centers in India.
The candidates must bring one photo identity proof mentioned in call letter such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Id Card/ Bank Passbook etc. with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a selfattested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which, (or if identity of candidates is in doubt) the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test
Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Exam Pattern
There will be 150 questions of 150 marks on
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|English Language
|20
|150
|15 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|20
|15 Minutes
|Reasoning Ability
|20
|15 Minutes
|Professional Knowledge
|90
|75 Minutes
How to Download Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of Bank of Maharashtra i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in
- Click on 'Career' Tab
- Go to 'Recruitment Process' and then to 'Current Openings'. Click on 'Know More'
- A new page will be opened where you are required to click on 'Call letter/Admit card(For the Online Examination scheduled on 26.06.2021)' given under 'Recruitment of Generalist Officers in Scale II (Project 2) 2021-22'
- It will redirect you to an new page, enter your Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth
- Download BOM Generalist Officer Admit Card