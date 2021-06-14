Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 for Generalist Officer Out @bankofmaharashtra.in, IBPS Download Link Here

Bank of Maharashtra has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Generalist Officer. Candidates can download Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card from the official website of BOM i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download BOM Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 June 2021 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted through IBPS at venues across various centers in India.



The candidates must bring one photo identity proof mentioned in call letter such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Id Card/ Bank Passbook etc. with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a selfattested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which, (or if identity of candidates is in doubt) the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Exam Pattern

There will be 150 questions of 150 marks on

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English Language 20 150 15 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20 15 Minutes Reasoning Ability 20 15 Minutes Professional Knowledge 90 75 Minutes

How to Download Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card 2021 ?