BARC Scientific Officers Recruitment 2021 through OCES and DGFS, Apply Online @barconlineexam.in

BARC is hiring Scientific Officer through its academic programmes OCES-2021 and DGFS-2021. Check qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, programme detail and Updates Here

BARC Scientific Officers Recruitment 2021: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) has published a notification for the recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer through its academic programmes OCES-2021 (Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates) and DGFS-2021 (DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates) on its website - barc.gov.in.

Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates can register for BARC Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 07 August 2021 and submit an Online Application by 09 August 2021 on barconlineexam.in.

Candidates who successfully complete the training will be employed as Scientific Officer “C‟ in one of the DAE units or Atomic Energy Regulatory Board with attractive career progression opportunities up to the highest echelons.

BARC Scientific Officer OCES DGFC Notification

BARC Scientific Officer OCES DGFC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Start Date for Online Application - 12 July 2021 Last date to Register for BARC - 07 August 2021 Last date for Submission of Online Application- 09 August 2021 Online Examination Slot Booking - 20 August to 25 August 2-21 BARC Online Examination - 5th September to 12th September 2021 List of Shortlisted Candidates for Interview - 21 September, 2021 Interview Slot booking for Qualified Candidates - 24 September to 28 September 2021 Interview Date - 04 October to 29th October, 2021 Display of List of Candidates finally selected for OCES-2021 on Online Application Portal - Second week of November, 2021 Last Date for Selected OCES-2021 Candidates desirous of DGFS to give details of M.Tech I M.Chem.Engg. admission in a DGFS institute - 3rd Week of November, 2021 Declaration of List of Applicants Selected for DGFS-2021 on Online Application Portal - 30 November, 2021





Programmes:

Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) - 1-year programme conducted at the five BARC Training Schools at Mumbai, Kalpakkam, Indore and Hyderabad. DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS) - 2 year programme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates who have cleared the Selection Interviews for the BARC Training Schools’ programs and who have also independently secured admission for M. Tech. / M. Chem. Engg. in select Institutes and specializations.

BARC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post - Scientific Officer

BARC Stipend:

OCES TSOs and DGFS Fellows - Rs. 55,000 per month during the period of their Training and a one- time book allowance of Rs. 18,000 DGFS Fellows are reimbursed the tuition fee for M.Tech. / M.Chem.Engg. and are additionally paid a one-time Contingency Grant of Rs. 25,000 to meet M.Tech. / M.Chem.Engg. project related expenses.

BARC Scientific Officer Salary:

Level 10 - Rs. 56,100 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria for BARC Scientific Officer through OCES/DGFS 2021

Qualifying Degrees and Other Academic Requirements for OCES/DGFS 2021



For Engineering Disciplines (Mechanical, Chemical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Electronics and Communication, Computer Science, Instrumentation, Civil, Nuclear) - B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M.Tech. with at least of 60% marks. GATE-Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline

For Fast Reactor Technology- B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc.(Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or Chemical Engineering with minimum of 60% aggregate marks in qualifying degree

For Fast Reactor Technology-E - B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc.(Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech.in Electrical Engg. / Electronics Engg. / Electronics & Communication Engg. / Electronics & Controls Engg. / Electrical & Electronics Engg. / Electronics & Instrumentation Engg.with minimum of 60% aggregate marks in qualifying degree.

For Quality Assurance & Quality Control - B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering with minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in qualifying degree

For Science Disciplines (Physics, Chemistry, Radiological Safety Engineering, Geology, Biosciences) - M.Sc./B.E. / B.Tech. Applicants opting to be considered on the basis of a GATE Score should have a valid GATE-2020 or GATE-2021 Score

For Radiological Safety & Environmental Science - B.E. / B.Tech. in Nuclear Engineering / Nuclear Technology / Nuclear Science & Technology with minimum of 60%* aggregate marks or M.Sc. in Physics or Chemistry with Physics and Chemistry up to B.Sc. or at subsidiary and/or ancillary level in case of integrated M.Sc., and Mathematics at Std. XII or at B.Sc. or at subsidiary and / or ancillary level in case of 5-year integrated M.Sc., with minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in M. Sc. All science candidates (other than those applying with a 5-year integrated M.Sc. degree) must additionally have a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in B. Sc

BARC Scientific Officer Age Limit:

General Category - 26 years

OBC - 29 years

SC/ST – 31 years,

Selection Procedure for BARC Scientific Officer through OCES/DGFS 2021

Selection to the OCES/DGFS 2021 will be done on the basis of:

Online Examination and GATE score Interview -Selection Interviews of short-listed candidates will be conducted in Mumbai (in all disciplines except Geology) and Hyderabad (in Geology). O

How to Apply for BARC OCES/DGFS 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply Online through official website on or before 07 August 2021.

Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 500/-

Woman/SC/ST/PWD - No fee

For more information regarding course, given above.eligibility and admission procedure check the detailed notification link