BBMP Recruitment 2023 for 3673 Group D Posts, Download Application Form @bbmp.gov.in

BBMP Recruitment 2023: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking to recruit persons for recruitment to the post of PouraKarmika (Civil Servants) Group D. A total of 3673 vacancies shall be filled under BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Department and Solid Waste Management Division of BBMP.

The candidates are required to apply online on the official website bbmp.gov.in. BBMP Online Registration has been already started on the official website of the BBMP. The last date for submitting BBMP Application is 30 January 2023.

The candidates can check the other details regarding BBMP Vacancy 2023 is given in the PDF given in the article below:

BBMP Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Name Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Name of the Post PouraKarmika (Civil Servants) – Group D Number of Vacancies 3673 Posts Starting Date of Application 16 January 2023 Last Date of Application 30 January 2023 Mode of Application Offline Selection Process On the basis of Merit Official Website site.bbmp.gov.in

BBMP Vacancy 2023

Name of the Post Number of Posts BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Department – Civil Servants ‘D’ Group (KK) 430 Solid Waste Management Division of BBMP – Civil servants are Group ‘D’ (RPC) 3243 Total 3673 Posts

BBMP Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates who have continuously served for not less than 02 years in the waste management work under Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation on direct payment or welfare or daily wage basis (civil labor) are only eligible to apply for BBMP Group D Recruitment 2023.

Should know how to speak the Kannada language.

BBMP Age Limit 2023

The age of the candidates should not exceed 55 years of age.

The candidates can check more details regarding the eligibility in the PDF link provided above.

BBMP Salary 2023

The candidates who will be selected for the said posts will get an amount of Rs.17000 – 28950/-.

BBMP Selection Process

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the length of service rendered on a daily wage basis and the prevailing reservation policy.

How to Apply for BBMP Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can submit their application through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 30 January 2023.