BBMP Recruitment 2023 for 3673 Group D Posts, Download Application Form @bbmp.gov.in

BBMP Recruitment 2023: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is hiring 3673 Group D Posts. Candidates can check the notification, application form and other details.

BBMP Recruitment 2023: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking to recruit persons for recruitment to the post of PouraKarmika (Civil Servants) Group D. A total of 3673 vacancies shall be filled under BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Department and Solid Waste Management Division of BBMP.

The candidates are required to apply online on the official website bbmp.gov.in. BBMP Online Registration has been already started on the official website of the BBMP. The last date for submitting BBMP Application is 30 January 2023.

The candidates can check the other details regarding BBMP Vacancy 2023 is given in the PDF given in the article below:

BBMP Notification Download PDF - Click Here

BBMP Application Form Download PDF - Click Here

BBMP Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization Name

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)

Name of the Post

PouraKarmika (Civil Servants) – Group D

Number of Vacancies

3673 Posts

Starting Date of Application

16 January 2023

Last Date of Application

30 January 2023

Mode of Application

Offline

Selection Process

On the basis of Merit
Official Website

site.bbmp.gov.in

BBMP Vacancy 2023

Name of the Post

Number of Posts

BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Department – Civil Servants ‘D’ Group (KK)

430

Solid Waste Management Division of BBMP – Civil servants are Group ‘D’ (RPC)

3243

Total

3673 Posts

BBMP Eligibility Criteria 2023

  • Candidates who have continuously served for not less than 02 years in the waste management work under Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation on direct payment or welfare or daily wage basis (civil labor) are only eligible to apply for BBMP Group D Recruitment 2023.
  • Should know how to speak the Kannada language.

BBMP Age Limit 2023

The age of the candidates should not exceed 55 years of age.

The candidates can check more details regarding the eligibility in the PDF link provided above.

BBMP Salary 2023

The candidates who will be selected for the said posts will get an amount of Rs.17000 – 28950/-.

BBMP Selection Process

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the length of service rendered on a daily wage basis and the prevailing reservation policy.

How to Apply for BBMP Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can submit their application through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 30 January 2023.

