BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi

BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant/Consultant for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 December 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 7 December 2020
BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management) - 2 Posts
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - 2 Posts
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management)- 2 Posts
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management) - MD (Hospital Administration) /Masters in Hospital Administration from MCI recognized institution.
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - BE (Civil) with full-time master’s in management (at least 2 years) from a recognized university Or Medical/Paramedical/Biomedical degree with full-time masters in management (at least 2 years) from a recognized university.
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management) - CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance) or equivalent.
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering from a recognized university with Degree/Diploma in Procurement Management.
Salary for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts
- Senior Consultant - Rs.1,00,000/- per month
- Consultant - Rs. 50,000/- per month
BECIL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management)- 62 years
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - 50 years
- Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management), Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - 62 years
Download BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.
BECIL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST - Rs.450/- (Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH - Rs.450/- (Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)