BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi

BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant/Consultant for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 December 2020.

Nov 23, 2020 18:48 IST
BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020
BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020

BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant/Consultant for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 December 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 7 December 2020

BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management) - 2 Posts
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - 2 Posts
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management)- 2 Posts
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management) - MD (Hospital Administration) /Masters in Hospital Administration from MCI recognized institution.
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - BE (Civil) with full-time master’s in management (at least 2 years) from a recognized university Or Medical/Paramedical/Biomedical degree with full-time masters in management (at least 2 years) from a recognized university.
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management) - CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance) or equivalent.
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering from a recognized university with Degree/Diploma in Procurement Management.

Salary for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts

  • Senior Consultant - Rs.1,00,000/- per month
  • Consultant - Rs. 50,000/- per month

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management)- 62 years
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - 50 years
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management), Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - 62 years

Download BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • OBC - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • SC/ST - Rs.450/- (Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Women - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • EWS/PH - Rs.450/- (Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Job Summary
NotificationBECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi
Notification DateNov 23, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 7, 2020
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited
Education Qual CA/CS/ICWA, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next