BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi

BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant/Consultant for Project Management Unit of AIIMS, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 December 2020

BECIL Consultant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management) - 2 Posts

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - 2 Posts

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management)- 2 Posts

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management) - MD (Hospital Administration) /Masters in Hospital Administration from MCI recognized institution.

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - BE (Civil) with full-time master’s in management (at least 2 years) from a recognized university Or Medical/Paramedical/Biomedical degree with full-time masters in management (at least 2 years) from a recognized university.

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management) - CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance) or equivalent.

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering from a recognized university with Degree/Diploma in Procurement Management.

Salary for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts

Senior Consultant - Rs.1,00,000/- per month

Consultant - Rs. 50,000/- per month

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Hospital Management)- 62 years

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management) - 50 years

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Financial Management), Senior Consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - 62 years

Download BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee