BECIL Recruitment 2020 for 464 MTS Posts in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)

BECIL EDMC Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL),NOIDA has published the recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Multi Task Staff (MTS) on contract basis. Applications are invited to fill 464 vacant posts of MTS in the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply, for EDMC MTS Recruitment 2020, in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2020.

More details on BECIL MTS Recruitment 2020 such as salary, eligibility criteria, application process, selection process etc. are given below:

BECIL EDMC Important Date

Last Date of Application -15 June 2020

BECIL EDMC MTS Vacancy Details

MTS – 464 Posts

BECIL EDMC MTS Salary:

Rs.16,341/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for MTS Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

8th passed from a recognized university

2 years of experience in relevant field.

Selection Process for BECIL EDMC MTS Posts

Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. However, preference will be given to local candidates.

How to Apply for BECIL EDMC MTS Jobs 2020 ?



Interested candidates can download MTS Application Form from BECIL website www.becil.com or through the link given below. The duly filled in application form along with following self-attested documents should be submitted to "Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office at BECIL, 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002" latest by 15 June 2020:

Photocopies of educational qualification certificates

Photocopies of work experience certificates

Two passport size photograph

PAN Card

AADHAR Card

REGISTRATION Fees (Non-refundable) by cash personally or by demand draft drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi.

Application Fee for BECIL EDMC MTS Jobs:



General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-

BECIL EDMC MTS Recruitment Notification PDF

MTS Application Form