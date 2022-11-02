BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Supervisor, Electrician & Others, Check Eligibility

BECIL has invited online application for the 21 Supervisor & Other posts on its official website. Check BECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for the recruitment of manpower purely on outsourced basis for deployment in the office of Pawan Hans Limited at various stations.

Candidates can apply for these posts including Maintenance Supervisor, Operation Assistant, Duty Electrician/operator, Station Coordinator and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Graduate /10th pass/ITI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the short notice.

Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No: 215

Important Date BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 20 November 2022

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Maintenance Supervisor-05

Operation Assistant-05

Duty Electrician/operator-05

Station Coordinator-05

RCS Co-ordinator-01

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Maintenance Supervisor: Graduate in any discipline or equivalent from recognized university.

Operation Assistant-Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized university

Duty Electrician/operator-1. 10th pass

2. ITI or Diploma course in stream of Electrician with full time 2 years course from any Central /State Govt. approved training institute.

Station Coordinator-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution.

RCS Co-ordinator- Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution.

How to Download BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Visit to the official website of BECIL - www.becil.com Go to the Home/ Careers/ Vacancies section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Advt No. 215: Applications are invited for recruitment of manpower purely on outsourced basis for deployment in the office of Pawan Hans Limited at various stations’ on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. Download and save the BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

Click Here For BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How To Apply BECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in on or before 20 November 2022.