BEL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Visiting Medical Officer Posts

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Visiting Medical Officer . Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application for BEL Recruitment 2020: 25 April 2020

BEL Visiting Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Visiting Medical Officer - 2 Posts

BEL Visiting Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with B.A.M.S / B.H.M.S. from a recognized University.

BEL Visiting Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 65 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Experience: Minimum 03 years of post-qualification experience.

BEL Visiting Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - You will be paid a consolidated honorarium of Rs 600/-per visit (all-inclusive). Payment will be made through bank after deduction of applicable Tax.

Download BEL Visiting Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

BEL Visiting Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Sr.Dy.General Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL – ARMY Road, Nandambakkam, Chennai - 600089 latest by 25 April 2020. Candidates are required to superscribe on the envelope “Application for the Post of Visiting Medical Officer (Ayurvedic / Homoeopathy).

