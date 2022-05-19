Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BEL Recruitment 2022 for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts, Check Application Process, & Other Details

BEL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Created On: May 19, 2022 15:45 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2022 15:47 IST
BEL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer. Interested candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 01 June 2022. A total of 55 vacancies are to be filled for the above positions at the Panchkula unit. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 1 June 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies
Trainee Engineer-I 38
Project Engineer/ Officer-I 17
Total Vacancies 55

BEL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 4 Years B.E./ B.Tech. course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering discipline for the post of Trainee and Project Engineers–1/Electronics - Electronics/ Electronics& Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication; Mechanical – Mechanical; Civil – Civil; 2 Years MBA/MSW/PGHRM in HR from reputed Institute/University for the post of Project Officer – I (HR).

BEL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Trainee Engineer 28 years
Project Engineer 32 years

BEL Recruitment 2022 Salary

Trainee Engineer

1st Year - 30,000/-

2nd Year - 35,000/-

3rd Year - 40, 000/-
Project Engineer

1st Year - 40,000/-

2nd Year - 50,000/-

3rd Year - 55, 000/-

Download BEL Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

BEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through a written test followed by interview of only those candidates who qualify the written test.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 1 June 2022. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

 

Job Summary
NotificationBEL Recruitment 2022 for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts, Check Application Process, & Other Details
Notification DateMay 19, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionJun 1, 2022
CityPanchkula
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Organization Bharat Electronics Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering
Next
