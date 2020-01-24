BELTRON DEO Marks 2020 Released, Check @bsedc.bihar.gov.in

BELTRON DEO Marks 2020: Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BELTRON), Patna has released DEO Marks 2020 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the BELTRON DEO Exam 2020 can check their marks on the official website of BELTRON.i.e. bsedc.bihar.gov.in.

BELTRON DEO Exam 2020 was conducted in November 2019 and December 2019 at various exam centres and the result for the same was announced on 17 January 2020. Now, the corporation has released marks of all individuals on the official website. Candidates are advised to check Roll Number wise BELTRON DEO Marks 2020 at bsedc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the result, a total of 15880 candidates have qualified in BELTRO Data Entry Exam 2020. Now, the corporation has uploaded the list of all candidates MCQ Score sheet on the official website. Candidates can check their scores by following the instructions given below.

1. Go to the official website of BELTRON.i.e.bsedc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on All Appeared DEO Candidates MCQ Score Sheet flashing on the homepage.

3. A PDF will be opened.

4. Candidates can download BELTRON DEO Marks 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download BELTRON DEO Marks

BELTRON DEO Marks 2020 Cut Off

As per the earlier official notification, the corporation has decided the MCQ cut off for general category is 30 while this criterion for SC/ST/Women Candidates is 10% and for PH candidates is 15%. Candidates can directly check Roll Number-wise BELTRON DEO Marks 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2020 Notification: 191 Vacancies Notified for (Tech) Posts, Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts



WBPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification: 309 Vacancies for Instructor and Storekeeper Posts, Apply Online from 28 Jan



IIT, Bhilai Recruitment 2020 for 46 Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @iitbhilai.ac.in by 7 February