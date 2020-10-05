BFUHS Nurse Recruitment 2020: 598 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Nurse Recruitment 2020: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse. A total of 598 vacancies notified under Department of Health and Family Welfare. Online applications are invited for BFUHS Recruitment 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on official website www.bfuhs.ac.in on or before 20 October 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date to apply online - 01 October 2020

Last Date to Apply Online - 20 October 2020

BFUHS Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 598 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BFHUS Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

Should have passed Senior Secondary Part-II Examination or its equivalent from a recognized University or institution

Should possess a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from a recognized University or institution; and Should be registered with the Punjab Nursing Registration Council established under the Punjab Nurses Registration Act, 1932.

Apart from the above essential qualification as mentioned in the Rules, candidate should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent standard from any recognized Institution/Board or should have passed the Punjabi Language Proficiency Test conducted by the Department of Languages, Government of Punjab.

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

BFUHS Nurse Notification PDF

BFUSH Nurse Online Application Link

BFUHS Official Website

How to apply for BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 20 October 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.