BFUHS Staff Nurse Result 2021 Out: Download Marks List @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUSH Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the result of written exam for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates, who appeared in BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam on 23 May 2021, can download BFUHS Result from the official website i.e. bfuhs.ac.in.

BFUHS Staff Nurse Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BFUHS Nurse Result, directly, through the link below:

BFUHS Staff Nurse Result Download Link

A list of candidates containing the Marks, name, Father’s Name and Roll Number has been prepared by the university

How to Download BFUHS Staff Nurse Result 2021

Visit the official website of BFUHS - bfuhs.ac.in Click on the link - 'Provisional Result of Staff Nurse recruitment test held on 23-05-2021', given under 'Notice' Section of the homepage Download BFUHS Staff Nurse Result PDF Check Your Marks

BFUHS had published the recruitment notification for filling 473 vacanct posts of Staff Nurse under DRME, Punjab and 30 posts of Staff Nurse under its university. BFUHS Staff nurse Online Applications were invited from 01 May to 15 May 2021.