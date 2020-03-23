BHEL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 229 Graduate & Diploma Apprentice Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bhopal, invited applications for recruitment of Graduate & Diploma Apprentice Posts for a period of 01 year for 2020-21 batch, as per Apprentices Act (Amended) 1973 & 1986.

Eligible Engineering Graduates (B.E./B.Tech.) and Diploma holders of MP Domicile can apply Online for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through official website www.bheltry.co.in. BHEL Apprentice Online Application has been started on 13 March 2020. The last date for submitting application is 03 April 2020.

BHEL Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification PDF

BHEL Engineer Trainee Online Application

Important Dates

⦁ Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 13 March 2020

⦁ Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 03 April 2020

BHEL Engineer Trainee Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineering – 138 Posts

⦁ Chemical - 1

⦁ Civil - 3

⦁ Computer Science & Application - 4

⦁ Electrical - 43

⦁ Electrical & Electronics - 3

⦁ Electronics & Tele communication - 13

⦁ Industrial - 7

⦁ Information Technology - 1

⦁ Instrumentation Technology - 1

⦁ Mechanical - 60

⦁ Metallurgy - 2

Diploma Engineering – 138 Posts

⦁ Civil - 5

⦁ Electrical - 24

⦁ Electrical & Electronics - 3

⦁ Electronics & Tele communication - 2

⦁ Mechanical - 40

⦁ Modern office Management - 10

Stipend:

⦁ For Graduate Apprentices – Rs. 9000/- Per Month

⦁ For Technician Apprentices – Rs. 8000/- Per Month.

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Engineer Trainee

⦁ Bachelor’s Degree (B.E./ B.Tech.) in Engineering for Graduate Apprentice in the relevant branch with Minimum aggregate of 70% marks for GEN/OBC and 60% marks for SC/ST from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.

⦁ Diploma in Engineering/ Office Management for Technician Apprentices in the relevant branch from Institute / University recognized by AICTE.

⦁ Degree/ Diploma acquired from Distance/ Correspondence education system is not eligible for the apprenticeship.

Selection Procedure for BHEL Engineer Trainee

Scrutiny of all online applications including uploaded documents as per advertisement will be done to ascertain eligibility. Based on eligible online applications, selection process for Graduate/Diploma apprentices will be decided. Applications of Wards of Employees (son/daughter/spouse) and Society Workers of BHEL Bhopal will be considered separately

How to Apply for BHEL Engineer Trainee Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the BHEL Engineering Apprentice Jobs through official on or before 03 April 2020.