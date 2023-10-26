BHEL Supervisor Trainee Jobs 2023 Apply for 75 Vacancies

BHEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 75 Supervisor Trainee Vacancies at bhel.com

BHEL Recruitment 2023: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited released the recruitment notification for 75 Supervisor Trainee post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of BHEL at bhel.com or click on the direct link provided below.

Get all the details on BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 here.
Get all the details on BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 here.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, BHEL has issued the notification for the recruitment of Supervisor Trainee. A total of 75 vacant posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration for BHEL Recruitment 2023 will commence on October 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form will be November 15.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 through the official website at bhel.com. The category-wise vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other important information are discussed below.

BHEL Recruitment 2023 Overview

Take a look at all the key highlights of BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 in the table below. You can also download the BHEL Trainee Notification PDF via the direct link provided below.

cyber securit

BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 Highlights
Conducting Body Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
Exam Name BHEL Trainee Exam
Post Name Supervisor Trainee
Vacancy 75
Registration begins on October 27
Last date to apply for BHEL Recruitment November 15
Official website bhel.com

Also, read:

BHEL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 75 vacancies. Out of these, 30 positions are reserved for Civil, 30 for Mechanical, and 15 for HR. 

Post

Number of Vacancies

Civil

30

Mechanical

30

HR

15

BHEL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

In order to become eligible for BHEL Trainee Recruitment, candidates must possess a graduation degree in the relevant field from a government-recognized or state-affiliated university. Additionally, they should not exceed the age limit of 27 years as of October 10, 2023.

Also, read:

OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment TN TRB Recruitment
Delhi Police MTS Recruitment IB Recruitment 2023

How to Apply Online for BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHEL at bhel.com or click on the direct BHEL Trainee Apply Online Link here.

Step 2: Go to the 'Recruitment' tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by providing your basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by providing the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents

Step 7: Pay the requisite fee and submit your application form. Download it for future reference.

FAQ

How many Supervisor Trainee vacancies have been announced under BHEL Recruitment 2023?

A total of 75 Supervisor Trainee vacancies have been announced. Check the complete distribution of BHEL Trainee Vacancy above.

What is BHEL Supervisor Trainee Salary?

As per the official notification, the BHEL Supervisor Trainee Salary lies between Rs. 33,500 to Rs. 1,20,000 per month.

When will the application process begin for BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023?

The registration process for BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 will commence on October 27. Earlier, it was scheduled to begin on October 25.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next