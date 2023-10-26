BHEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 75 Supervisor Trainee Vacancies at bhel.com

BHEL Recruitment 2023: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited released the recruitment notification for 75 Supervisor Trainee post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of BHEL at bhel.com or click on the direct link provided below.

Get all the details on BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 here.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, BHEL has issued the notification for the recruitment of Supervisor Trainee. A total of 75 vacant posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration for BHEL Recruitment 2023 will commence on October 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form will be November 15.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 through the official website at bhel.com. The category-wise vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other important information are discussed below.

BHEL Recruitment 2023 Overview

Take a look at all the key highlights of BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 in the table below. You can also download the BHEL Trainee Notification PDF via the direct link provided below.

BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Exam Name BHEL Trainee Exam Post Name Supervisor Trainee Vacancy 75 Registration begins on October 27 Last date to apply for BHEL Recruitment November 15 Official website bhel.com

BHEL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 75 vacancies. Out of these, 30 positions are reserved for Civil, 30 for Mechanical, and 15 for HR.

Post Number of Vacancies Civil 30 Mechanical 30 HR 15

BHEL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

In order to become eligible for BHEL Trainee Recruitment, candidates must possess a graduation degree in the relevant field from a government-recognized or state-affiliated university. Additionally, they should not exceed the age limit of 27 years as of October 10, 2023.

How to Apply Online for BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHEL at bhel.com or click on the direct BHEL Trainee Apply Online Link here.

Step 2: Go to the 'Recruitment' tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by providing your basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by providing the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents

Step 7: Pay the requisite fee and submit your application form. Download it for future reference.