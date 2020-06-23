Bihar 31st Judiciary, BPSC 65th Mains Exam Date Announced: Exams to be held in August; Check Details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date and schedule of Bihar 31st Judicial Services Exam and BPSC 65th Mains exam on its official website. As per the BPSC Notification, BPSC 65th Mains exam will begin from 4th August 2020 and the Bihar 31st Judicial Services Prelims exam will be held on 9th August 2020. Both the exams were postponed by the BPSC earlier due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. Here in this article, we have shared below the revised exam schedule of both the examinations along with the other exam details. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC 65th exam and Bihar 31st Judiciary should definitely go through the details below.

Bihar 31st Judiciary: BPSC will now conduct the Bihar Judicial Services Prelims 2020 exam on 9th August 2020 for the recruitment of 221 vacancies of Civil Judge in Bihar. The online application process for Bihar 31st Judicial Service Recruitment has already closed. Lakhs of candidates have applied for the exam. These candidates should start their exam preparations to score high in the exam. Go through the exam details of the state judicial services exam below:

Bihar Judicial Services Exam Updates

BPSC 65th Mains: The exam will be held on 4 August, 5 August and 7 August 2020 for the recruitment of 434 vacancies in Bihar state services. Have a look at the BPSC notice regarding the new exam date below:

The online application process for the Mains exam is still ongoing @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates should fill the application form before 26th June and send it by speed post before 30th June 2020. The commission will not accept the applications beyond this date.

BPSC 65th Important Topics