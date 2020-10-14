Bihar Police PET Date 2020 Announced for Driver Constable Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Dates

Bihar Police Driver Constable PET Date 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the PET Dates for the posts of Constable Driver on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the PET for the CSBC Driver Posts can check the exam date notification on the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Constable Driver Posts will be conducted 27 and 28 November 2020. Earlier the PET was scheduled on 03 and 04 July 2020 which was postponed due to COVID-19 situation.

Candidates who have qualified for the Bihar Police Driver Constable PET 2020 should note that the Admit Card issued earlier will be valid for the exam scheduled on 27 and 28 November 2020.

Those candidates who have not downloaded their Admit Card, now can download the same from the 15 November 2020 from the link-"Download Your e-Admit Card for PET of Home Guard Constable Driver" available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring their original Documents and One Set of self attested documents including Identity card as mentioned in the notification. All such candidates who have to appear in the PET can check the short notification for details in this regards. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

