Bihar STET 2020 Re-exam to be held online: BSEB to soon announce Exam Date for BSTET 2019

Bihar STET Exam News: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to conduct the Bihar STET 2020 re-exam online. The BSEB will soon enroll Beltron (Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited) to create an online platform to conduct the re-examination of the Bihar State Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) on the lines of Bank exams that are conducted online. This update is reported by a few media sources, however, there is no official update from the state examination board. BSEB will soon announce the exam date of the re-examination along with the details like mode of exam, exam centre and other details on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebstet2019.in.

The BSEB had earlier cancelled the Bihar STET 2019 exam due to paper lean and cheating during the exam. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar STET exam on 28th January 2019 were waiting for the result. However, the board cancelled the exam and announces to conduct the re-exam after going through the report submitted by the Inquiry Committee. The Committee reported following issues with the Bihar STET 2019 exam:

- Leak of Question Paper

- Cheating at exam centres

- Unstructured Social Science Question Paper

- Candidates created chaos at exam centres & damaged the property

Bihar STET 2019 Exam Cancellation

Over 2.4 lakh candidates gave the BSTET 2019 exam to get the Bihar STET Certificate to apply for teaching jobs in Bihar. The exam was held offline in pen and paper mode in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. This edition of the STET exam was conducted after a gap of 8 years.

Bihar STET Exam Date 2020

The BSEB is most likely to conduct the Bihar STET re-exam in September or October 2020. Candidates will not be required to pay the exam fee again to appear for the exam.

Bihar STET Exam Details

- Bihar STET Paper 1 is for Secondary teachers who want to teach Class 9th & 10th.

- Bihar STET Paper 2 is for Upper Secondary teachers who want to teach Classes 11th & 12th.

- Both Paper 1 & Paper 2 are of 150 marks each

- 150 questions are asked in both the papers in objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format.

- Candidates need to attain minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam.

- General Category candidates need to obtain 50% marks in the exam and SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates need to obtain 45% marks.