Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2021: 40518 Vacancies for Head Master in Primary Schools and 5334 in Secondary Schools

Bihar Government has approved the recruitment of Head Master for 40518 Vacancies in Primary Schools and 5334 in Secondary. Notification Expected Soon.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2021: Good news for the teachers seeking jobs in Bihar Primary Schools and Secondary Schools as bumper vacancies are notified by the government of Bihar. On 7 September, Bihar Government has given nod for filling up 40518 vacancies in Primary Schools and 5334 vacancies in Secondary Schools, as per media reports. This decision has been taken in the Nitish Cabinet on Tuesday

The approval has been given for the recruitment of headmasters in primary schools and in secondary schools under the control of the Education Department, while the sanctioned 40518 posts of Elementary Teacher and City Elementary Teacher under Panchayati State Institution and Municipal Corporation. Now, a total of 5334 vacancies shall be filled for Headmasters in secondary schools and Higher Secondary Schools in Panchayati State Institution.

Bihar Head Master Notification is expected soon on the official website. The application process shall also start after the release of notification.

Candidates with B.Ed qualification would be able to apply for the said recruitment. However, the candidates are advised to wait for detailed eligibility criteria until the recruitment advertisement is released.

State-wise vacancy details shall also be available after the release of detailed notification.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy Details

Primary Schools - 40518 Secondary Schools - 5334

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Ed

How to Apply for Bihar Head Master Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates would be able to check the application process, once the notification is released.

The recruitment of 45500 teachers and 5300 headmasters has already been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission. It will be the first time since 1994 that the appointment of teachers in government schools of Bihar will be done through the People's Service Commission. This was announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. He said that since 2006 till now, the experience of the restoration planning units has not been good. Due to the question being raised on the quality of teachers along with education, the department has decided to get the reinstatement done this time through Bihar Public Service Commission. However, no time limit has been fixed for when the teachers will be reinstated in more than 50 thousand posts. However, rules have been issued regarding the reinstatement of teachers and headmasters. Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary had told that a separate cadre would be formed for this.