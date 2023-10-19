Bihar Teacher Result 2023 out for 72,000+ Candidates, Check Counseling & Training till Nov 1

Bihar Teacher Result 2023 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission wherein a total of 1.22 lakh candidates were selected for the 1.70 available teacher posts. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC TRE Exam can check the Bihar Teacher Result analysis here.

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) result 2023 for Class 11-12 language subjects. Along with this, the BPSC Bihar TRE result 2023 has been also declared for Class 1-5 general subjects. According to the BPSC Teacher Result data, the recruitment exam is done for the 1,70,461 posts available in higher secondary, secondary and primary schools. Moreover, based on the BPSC Teacher exam report, the result has been declared for the 1,22,234 candidates. 93% of the teachers' results have been declared while the remaining 7% of results will be declared soon.

BPSC Teacher Result Download Link

BPSC Teacher Result 2023: How many candidates registered, appeared and selected for primary, secondary and senior secondary classes

BPSC Primary Teacher Result 2023: Total applicants 7.7 lakh for 79943 vacancies

Under this category, a total of 72,419 candidates have been selected for a total of 79,943 vacancies. This segment has seen the highest number of applications. A total of 7.7 lakh candidates have applied for primary teacher recruitment among which 6 lakh have appeared.

BPSC Secondary Teacher Result 2023: Total applicants 6.55 lakh for 32916 vacancies

Under this category, a total of 26,204 candidates have been selected for a total of 32,916 vacancies. A total of 65,500 candidates have applied in this segment and 63272 candidates have appeared.

BPSC Higher Secondary Teacher Result 2023: Total applicants for vacancies

For BPSC Higher Teacher recruitment a total of 23,107 candidates have been selected out of the total of 39,680 applicants.

The table below shows the category-wise and post-wise candidates who appeared, failed, and were selected in the BPSC Teacher 2023 exam.

Teachers Category Post Applicants Appeared Selected Still Vacant Primary 79943 770000 600000 72419 7524 Secondary 32916 65500 63272 26204 6712 Higher Secondary 57602 39680 37465 23701 33901

What after BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Counselling and Training

Candidates who have been selected for the BPSC Teacher recruitment exam have been called for document verification as per the district allotted to them. Candidates have to report to the allotted district as per their rank in the merit list. After the counselling and verification process candidates have to report to the allotted teacher training centre for induction programs.

BPSC Teacher Counselling and Training to be done by November 01, 2023

The Commission will conduct a teacher’s training program and counselling for all the selected candidates till November 01, 2023. During the training period selected candidates will be provided with teaching guidelines and work processes to be followed to conduct their tasks.