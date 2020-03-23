BIS Exam 2020 Date Postponed for Technical Assistant and Senior Technician Posts, Check all latest updates here

BIS Exam 2020 Date: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has postponed the recruitment exams for Technical Asst & Sr Technician Exam 2020. Candidates who applied for BIS Technical Asst & Sr Technician Recruitment 2020 Exam against the advertisement number 1/2020 are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

According to the BIS Official Notice, The BIS Technical Asst & Sr Technician Recruitment 2020 Exam has been postponed keeping in view the crisis of Corona Virus (COVID-19). The date, schedule, details of the exam, centre etc shall be intimated to the candidates at the appropriate time. The admit cards shall also be issued accordingly in due course. All candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.

The Bureau of Indian Standards had scheduled the tentative release date of BIS Technical Asst & Sr Technician Admit Card 2020 on 23 March 2020 and the exam was scheduled on 29 March 2020.

The online application for BIS Technical Asst & Sr Technician Recruitment 2020 was started on 17 February 2020 and continued till 8 March 2020. A total of 50 Vacancies will be recruited out of which 30 Vacancies are for Technical Assistant and 20 are for Senior Technician. The selection to the aforesaid posts will be done on the basis of written test.

Official Notice

