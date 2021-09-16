BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021 Out @bnpdewas.spmcil.com: Download JOA and Secretarial Assistant Skill Test Call Letter Here

BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) on bnpdewas.spmcil.com. Check Download Link Here

BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has released the admit card of Skill Test for the post of Junior Office Assistant and Secretarial Assistant. Candidates can download BNP Admit Card using their Registration No. and Mobile Number from the official website i.e. bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

BNP Dewas Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Bank Note Press Admit Card, directly, through the link:

BNP Dewas Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can check their date and time of BNP JOA Skill Test and BNP SA Skill Test

BNP JOA Skill Test

The typing skill test will be of 10 min only. To qualify in Typing Skill Test, candidates have to score Typing speed on computer in English @40 wpm

/ Hindi @30 wpm (wpm = Words Per Minute). Candidates can attempt the Typing Skill Test either in Hindi or in English language (as opted by Candidates

in the Online Application form). Only those candidates who qualify in Online Skill test will be called for Online Test. Typing Skill Test will be of qualifying nature only.

BNP Secretarial Assistant Skill Test

The post of Secretarial Assistant consist Stenography Test, Typing Skill Test on Computer and Online Test. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by Candidates in the Online

Application form) at the speed of 80 wpm. The matter will have to be transcribed on Computer with Typing Speed of

40 wpm. Only those candidates who qualify the Stenography Test & Typing Test will be called for Online Test. Both Stenography Test & Typing Skill Test will be of qualifying nature only.

How to Download BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of BNP Dewas - bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Click on ‘Job Opportunities’Tab

A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘ Download Admit Card’ given under ‘Admit Cards for the post of Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant of Advt. No. BNP/HR/08/2020’

Now, Enter your Details

Download BNP Skill Test Admit Card

Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has invited online application for recruitment 135 Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant, Junior Technician and Secretarial Assistant from 12 May to 18 June 2021.