Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021 Out @bnpdewas.spmcil.com: Download JOA and Secretarial Assistant Skill Test Call Letter Here

BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) on bnpdewas.spmcil.com. Check Download Link Here

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 14:39 IST
BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021
BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021

BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has released the admit card of Skill Test for the post of Junior Office Assistant and Secretarial Assistant. Candidates can download BNP Admit Card using their Registration No. and Mobile Number from the official website i.e. bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

BNP Dewas Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Bank Note Press Admit Card, directly, through the link:

BNP Dewas Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can check their date and time of BNP JOA Skill Test and BNP SA Skill Test

BNP JOA Skill Test

  1. The typing skill test will be of 10 min only.
  2. To qualify in Typing Skill Test, candidates have to score Typing speed on computer in English @40 wpm 
    / Hindi @30 wpm (wpm = Words Per Minute).
  3. Candidates can attempt the Typing Skill Test either in Hindi or in English language (as opted by Candidates 
    in the Online Application form).
  4. Only  those candidates who qualify in Online Skill test will be called for Online Test. Typing Skill Test will be of qualifying nature only. 

BNP Secretarial Assistant  Skill Test

  1. The post of Secretarial Assistant consist Stenography Test, Typing Skill Test on Computer and Online Test. 
  2. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by Candidates in the Online 
    Application form) at the speed of 80 wpm. The matter will have to be transcribed on Computer with Typing Speed of 
    40 wpm. 
  3. Only those candidates who qualify the Stenography Test & Typing Test will be called for Online Test.  Both Stenography Test & Typing Skill Test will be of qualifying nature only. 

How to Download BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of BNP Dewas - bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Click on ‘Job Opportunities’Tab

A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘ Download Admit Card’ given under ‘Admit Cards for the post of Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant of Advt. No. BNP/HR/08/2020’

Now, Enter your Details

Download BNP Skill Test Admit Card

Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP ) has invited online application for recruitment 135 Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant, Junior Technician and Secretarial Assistant from 12 May to 18 June 2021.

FAQ

How to Download BNP Dewas Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of BNP Dewas - bnpdewas.spmcil.com Click on ‘Job Opportunities’TabA new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘ Download Admit Card’ given under ‘Admit Cards for the post of Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant of Advt. No. BNP/HR/08/2020’ Now, Enter your Details Download BNP Skill Test Admit Card

What is BNP Dewas Junior Office Assistant Admit Card 2021 Link ?

You can download BNP Dewas Junior Office Assistant Admit Card through this link - https://www.eapplicationonline.com/BNPDewas21/View/Admit07Login1.aspx
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 2 =
Post

Comments

  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Arjun Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Replys -
    RP Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
    Pratap 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
  • Jayant Pratap Singh 10 hours ago
    Now it has become very clear that the chinese are behind the fire incident at SII. It is high time we provide multi layered security to SII and weed out employees having a leftist ideology and pàkistan suppoters...
    Reply
Load More