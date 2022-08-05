BOI Officer Admit Card 2022 Available: Download Credit Officer Call Letter at bankofindia.co.in

BOI Officer Admit Card 2022 has beenr released by the Bank of India on bankofindia.co.in. Candidates can check BOI Officer Call Letter Link below:

BOI Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: Bank of India (BOI) has uploaded the admit cards on its official website (bankofindia.co.in) for the recruitment of officers. The bank is conducting the exam on 21 August 2022. So, candidates are advised to download BOI Credit Officer Admit Card, right away, in order to avoid any glitches. They also provided with BOI Officer Admit Card Link below:

Things to Carry at Exam Centre

Candidates should affix photograph and bring a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and same (currently valid) photo ID in original such as PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative (on official letterhead) / Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University / Aadhar Card / E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/Employee ID).

The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with your recent passport-size photograph duly pasted on it.

How to Download BOI Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Bank of India and visit the 'Career Section' and click on 'Download Call Letter - Online Examination dated 21.08.2022 - Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV on regular and contract basis Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021' Download the PDF and scroll down for link This link will redirect you a page where you are required to enter your details Download Bank of India Admit Card Take a print out of the admit card

The recruitment is being done for the post of Economist MMGS-II, Statistician MMGS-II, Risk Manager MMGS-III, IT Officer (Data Centre) JMGS-I, Tech Appraisal MMGS-II, Credit Analyst SMGS-IV, Credit Officers JMGS-I, Senior Manager IT MMGS-III and Manager IT .