BPSC AE 2020, 31st Bihar Judicial Service Online Application Date Extended @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Get Direct Link

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date of online registration and application process for the 31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020 and BPSC AE (Civil) 2020 recruitment. Interested and Eligible Candidates can apply for the 31st Bihar Judiciary exam and BPSC AE 2020 now by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam aims to fill recruitment of 221 vacancies of Civil Judge Posts and BPSC AE 2020 will fill 31 vacancies. In this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can apply for the BPSC Judicial Services 2020 without any difficulty. Moreover, have a look at the complete process of filling the online application form along with the application fee details below.

31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam Syllabus & Selection Process

The last date of Online Registration for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2020 and BPSC AE (Civil) 2020 is 5th May 2020 and the last date of online application is 22nd May 2020. Candidates can pay the application fees till 12th May 2020 for both the recruitment. In order to apply for the Bihar Judicial Services, a candidate should have a LLB degree from an institute recognised by the Bar Council of India. The age limit of the candidates should be between 22 years to 35 years. However, there is age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

BPSC AE (Civil) Notification, Vacancies, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Pattern

Let's have a look at the direct link as well as online application process of the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2020:

Online Registration for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2020 - Direct Link

Online Registration for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Exam 2020 - Direct Link

PDF Download BPSC Notification regarding Extension of Application Process

Online Application Process for BPSC AE & Bihar Judiciary Exam 2020

Step 1: Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment you want to apply for - BPSC AE or Judicial Services

Step 3: Fill the Online registration form

Step 4: Pay Registration Fees

Step 5: Fill online application Form

Step 6: Submit & Save confirmation page

31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam & BPSC AE 2020: Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 600

SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Serviceman: Rs 150