BPSC 66th Result 2021 Out: Download Prelims Final Answer Key, Cut-Off @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 8997 Candiates Selected for Mains

Created On: Mar 24, 2021 20:09 IST
BPSC 66th Result 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and final answer key for the Prelims 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020 (66th CCE), on 24 March 2021. Candidates, who appeared in BPSC 66th Exam on 27 December 2020 and 14 February 2021, can download BPSC 66th Prelims Admit Card from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th Result Link and BPSC 66th Final Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download Bihar 66th Result and Final Answer Key through the link below:

BPSC 66th Result Download Link

BPSC 66th Final Answer Key Download Link for 27 December Exam

BPSC 66th Final Answer Key Download Link for 14 Jan Exam

Event

Date

Start of Online Application

28 September 2020

Last Date to Apply Online

28 October 2020

BPSC 66th Prelims Date

27 December 2020

BPSC 66th Prelims Exam Answer Key

21 January 2021

BPSC 66th Prelims Re- Exam Date

14 February 2021

BPSC 66th Prelims Re-Exam Answer Key

25 February 2021

BPSC 66th Result Date

24 February 2021
BPSC 66th Prelims Marksheet Date

to be released soon

BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date

to be released

BPSC 66th Mains Exam Application Form

Expected in April 2021

A total of 280882 candidates appeared in the BPSC Civil Service Exam at 887 exam centres in 35 districts of Bihar. Out of total, 8997 candidates are qualified in the exam.

BPSC 66th Cut -Off

Candidate can check category-wise the cut-off marks below:

Category Cut-Off Marks
UR 108
UR Female 100
EWS 103
EWS Female 95
SC 95
SC Female 84
ST 98
EBC 102
EBC Female 93
BC 104
BC Female 97
BCL 95

BPSC 66th Marks

The commission will soon upload the marks of the all candidates who appeared in BPSC 66th Prelims Exam on its website under the column 'MARKSHEET'. Candidates can download BPSC 66th Marksheet using their roll number and date of birth.

BPSC 66th Mains Exam

BPSC will inform the BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date later. Before appearing in the exam, selected candidates will be required to fill online application for the mains exam.

How to Download BPSC 66th Result 2021?

  1. Go to the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘Results: 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination ’
  3. Download BPSC 66th Prelims Result PDF
  4. Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

BPSC had invited applications for filling up 733 vacancies for various posts under Civil Service such as Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer,  Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.

FAQ

When can I check BPSC 66th Marks ?

BPSC 66th Prelims Exam Marks will be made available soon on the official website

What is BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date ?

BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date shall be announced later

What is BPSC 66th Prelims Link ?

The result is available on -http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-03-24-01.pdf

What is my BPSC 66th Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number on BPSC 66th Admit Card
