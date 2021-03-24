BPSC 66th Result 2021 Out: Download Prelims Final Answer Key, Cut-Off @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 8997 Candiates Selected for Mains

BPSC 66th Result 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and final answer key for the Prelims 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020 (66th CCE), on 24 March 2021. Candidates, who appeared in BPSC 66th Exam on 27 December 2020 and 14 February 2021, can download BPSC 66th Prelims Admit Card from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th Result Link and BPSC 66th Final Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download Bihar 66th Result and Final Answer Key through the link below:

Event Date Start of Online Application 28 September 2020 Last Date to Apply Online 28 October 2020 BPSC 66th Prelims Date 27 December 2020 BPSC 66th Prelims Exam Answer Key 21 January 2021 BPSC 66th Prelims Re- Exam Date 14 February 2021 BPSC 66th Prelims Re-Exam Answer Key 25 February 2021 BPSC 66th Result Date 24 February 2021 BPSC 66th Prelims Marksheet Date to be released soon BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date to be released BPSC 66th Mains Exam Application Form Expected in April 2021

A total of 280882 candidates appeared in the BPSC Civil Service Exam at 887 exam centres in 35 districts of Bihar. Out of total, 8997 candidates are qualified in the exam.

BPSC 66th Cut -Off

Candidate can check category-wise the cut-off marks below:

Category Cut-Off Marks UR 108 UR Female 100 EWS 103 EWS Female 95 SC 95 SC Female 84 ST 98 EBC 102 EBC Female 93 BC 104 BC Female 97 BCL 95

BPSC 66th Marks

The commission will soon upload the marks of the all candidates who appeared in BPSC 66th Prelims Exam on its website under the column 'MARKSHEET'. Candidates can download BPSC 66th Marksheet using their roll number and date of birth.

BPSC 66th Mains Exam



BPSC will inform the BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date later. Before appearing in the exam, selected candidates will be required to fill online application for the mains exam.

How to Download BPSC 66th Result 2021?

Go to the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link - ‘Results: 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination ’ Download BPSC 66th Prelims Result PDF Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

BPSC had invited applications for filling up 733 vacancies for various posts under Civil Service such as Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.