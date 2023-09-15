BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023: Download CCE Call Letter at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting the 69th Combined Competitive Exam on 30 September 2023. Candidates can check the direct link to download the CCE Call Letter at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.Also, check exam dates and other important instructions.

BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 is available on the official websites i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in on 15 September 2023. The candidates are required to download the admit card by uploading the passport-size photograph (25kbJPG Format) and clicking on the ‘print’ button. Those who have applied for BPSC 69th exam 2023, can login into the given link and check the status of their admit card.

BPSC 69 CCE is scheduled to be held on 30 September 2023 from 12 PM to 2 PM. The candidates can check the other details related to the exam such as exam centre, address, reporting time and other details on their BPSC Admit Card.

BPSC Login Link is also available on the page for the convenience of the candidates. The candidates are required to log into the account using their ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’.

BPSC 69 Admit Card Login Link 1 Download Here BPSC 69 Admit Card Login Link 2 Download Here

How to download the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can check the admit card from the official website of the BPSC i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in by following the steps given below:

Step 1: After accessing the official website, click on the admit card link

Step 2: Enter your details using your registration number and date of birth/password in the designated fields.

Step 3: After submitting the details, download the admitcard

Step 4: Take the printout of the admit card

The candidates should carry a valid photo ID proof (such as an Aadhar card, voter ID, passport, etc.) at the exam centre. Candidates are also advised to carry two photo copies of their photo ID proof and the admit card to the exam, centre.