bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key 2023 Out, Download TRE Sheet PDF

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key 2023: BPSC Primary PRT PGT Teacher Final Answer Key released on Oct 15, 2023. Students can download the answer key of BPSC Teacher answer key shift 1 and shift 2 from the link provided in the article below.

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Answer Key 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Answer Key on its official website. Those who attempted the paper from August 24, 2023, to August 26, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.

The BPSC released the final answer key on October 15 after making the corrections (wherever applicable) in the answer key to the concerns raised by the students. Now, the students download the answer key to check the correct answer, which allows the students to calculate their marks in the written examination. Students can download the answer key from the link provided in this article.

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key 2023

Below we have provided a brief description of the BPSC Primary PRT PGT Answer in the table

BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023 Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name Bihar PRT, PGT Teacher Exam Date August 24, 2023 to August 26, 2023 Final Answer Key October 15, 2023 Job Location Bihar Selection Process Fulfiling the eligibility criteria for teacher Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Steps to Check Teacher Answer Key on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Below we have listed the step to check the BPSC Teacher Answer Key

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in Check for the “BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage Download the PDFs of your sitting and subject Match the answer provided in the answer key with your marked answers Download the answer key and take the print for future reference

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key PDF

The below table has the direct link to download the bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Answer Key Shift 1 and Shift 2

BPSC Teacher Document Verification

BPSC will announce the dates for the Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Document Verification. As per the latest media reports the BPSC could carry out the document verification round in the third week of October for Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers