bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key 2023 Out, Download TRE Sheet PDF

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key 2023: BPSC Primary PRT PGT Teacher Final Answer Key released on Oct 15, 2023. Students can download the answer key of BPSC Teacher answer key shift 1 and shift 2 from the link provided in the article below.

BPSC Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Teacher Answer Key
bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Answer Key 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Answer Key on its official website. Those who attempted the paper from August 24, 2023, to August 26, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.

The BPSC released the final answer key on October 15 after making the corrections (wherever applicable) in the answer key to the concerns raised by the students. Now, the students download the answer key to check the correct answer, which allows the students to calculate their marks in the written examination. Students can download the answer key from the link provided in this article.

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key 2023

Below we have provided a brief description of the BPSC Primary PRT PGT Answer in the table

BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023

Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Bihar PRT, PGT Teacher

Exam Date

August 24, 2023 to August 26, 2023

Final Answer Key

October 15, 2023

Job Location

Bihar

Selection Process

Fulfiling the eligibility criteria for teacher

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

Steps to Check Teacher Answer Key on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Below we have listed the step to check the BPSC Teacher Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. Check for the “BPSC Teacher Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage 
  3. Download the PDFs of your sitting and subject
  4. Match the answer provided in the answer key with your marked answers
  5. Download the answer key and take the print for future reference

bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Final Answer Key PDF

The below table has the direct link to download the bpsc.bih.nic.in Teacher Answer Key Shift 1 and Shift 2

Subject Name

PDF Download

General Studies, Paper-2 (Set-A, B, C, D)

PDF Download

General Studies, Paper-2 (Set-E, F, G, H)

PDF Download

Language, Paper-1 (Set-A, B, C, D)

PDF Download

Language, Paper-1 (Set-E, F, G, H)

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Hindi

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Bengali

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Urdu

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Sanskrit

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Arabic

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Persian

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - English

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Science

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Mathematics

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) - Social Science

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Hindi

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Urdu

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - English

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Sanskrit

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Bengali

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Maithili

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Persian

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Pali

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Prakrit

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Mathematics

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Physics

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Chemistry

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Economics

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Geogrpahy

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Psychology

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Sociology

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Philosophy

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Political Science

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Home Science

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Botany

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Zoology

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Accountancy

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Business Studies

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Entrepreneurship

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Computer Science

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - History

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Music

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Magahi

PDF Download

General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) - Bhojpuri

PDF Download

BPSC Teacher Document Verification

BPSC will announce the dates for the Bihar Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Document Verification. As per the latest media reports the BPSC could carry out the document verification round in the third week of October for Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers

FAQ

What is the BPSC Teacher Answer Key?

BPSC Teacher Answer Key is the official answer key released by the recruitment authority where students can check the answers marked by them and the correct answer.

When will the BPSC Teacher Answer Key be released?

BPSC released the BPSC Primary PRT, PGT Teacher Final Answer Key on its official website on October 15, 2023.

