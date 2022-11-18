BPSC Calendar 2023 Released: Check Exam Schedule, Interview Dates Download Official PDF

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official BPSC Exam Calendar 2023 PDF for the upcoming major exams and interviews for different posts in the Bihar government.

BPSC Calendar 2023 Released: Check Exam Schedule, Interview Dates Download Official PDF
BPSC Calendar 2023 Released: Check Exam Schedule, Interview Dates Download Official PDF

BPSC Calendar 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official BPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 PDF for the upcoming major exams and interviews for different posts in the Bihar government. Candidates can also download the official PDF version of the BPSC exam calendar 2022-23. Among the major upcoming exams, we have BPSC Head Teacher Prelims 2022 scheduled on 18th November 2022. The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 is scheduled on 29th December 2022 and the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 is scheduled on 12th February 2023.

Candidates appearing for different BPSC exams for the year 2022-23 can refer to the prelims, mains, and interview dates below. For more detailed information, candidates should refer to the official eligibility details, syllabus and exam patterns for the exam they are appearing.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2023

Name of Post

Prelims/Mains/Interview

Date

BPSC Head Teacher

Prelims

18th December 2022

Mains

To be Announced

Interview

To be Announced

68th BPSC

Prelims

12th February 2023

Mains

12th May 2023

Interview

11th August 2023

67th BPSC

Mains

29th December 2022

Interview

29th March 2023

District Art and Culture Officer

Mains

30th November to 3rd December 2022

Interview

17th January 2023

Asst. Town Planning Supervisor

Prelims

19th November and 20th November 2022

Asst. Director cum DPRO

Mains

26th November to 28th November 2022

Interview

30th January 2023 to 31st January 2023

Lecturer (Civil)

Interview

17th November to 23rd November 2022

Lecturer (C.S.E.)

Interview

24th November to 26th November 2022

Lecturer (Electronics)

Interview

28th November to 2nd December 2022

Lecturer (English)

Interview

5th December 2022

Lecturer (Economics)

Interview

6th December 2022

Lecturer (Hindi)

Interview

7th December 2022

Assistant Prof. (Chemistry)

Interview

9th December to 10th December 2022

Assistant Prof. (English)

Interview

12th December to 13th December 2022

Assistant Prof. (Geology)

Interview

14th December to 15th December 2022

Assistant Prof. (Physics)

Interview

16th December to 17th December 2022

Assistant Prof. (Maths)

Interview

20th December to 24th December 2022

Lecturer (Mech.)

Interview

3rd January 2023 to 9th January 2023

Lecturer (Electrical)

Interview

10th January 2023 to 13th January 2023

Lecturer (Physics)

Interview

16th January 2023

Lecturer (Chemistry)

Interview

17th January 2023

Lecturer (Maths)

Interview

18th January 2023 to 19th January 2023

Director (Museuolory)

Interview

3rd December 2022

Director (Archaeolory)

Interview

3rd December 2022

Director (IGIC)

Interview

3rd December 2022

Project Manager

Interview

12th January 2023

Auditor

Interview

20th December 2022

CDPO

Interview

24th January 2023

Asst. Director (Translation)- cum-Asst. Legislative Counsel

Interview

8th December 2022

Asst. Prosecution Officer

Interview

1st April 2023 to 26th April 2023

Asst. Audit Officer

Interview

15th February 2023

Assistant/Associate/Professors for Super Speciality and Speciality Depts

Interview

15th December 2022

Asst. Director Forensic Science Labs

Interview

15th December 2022

Also Read: BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Studies

Take Free Online Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next