BPSC Calendar 2023 Released: Check Exam Schedule, Interview Dates Download Official PDF

BPSC Calendar 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official BPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 PDF for the upcoming major exams and interviews for different posts in the Bihar government. Candidates can also download the official PDF version of the BPSC exam calendar 2022-23. Among the major upcoming exams, we have BPSC Head Teacher Prelims 2022 scheduled on 18th November 2022. The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 is scheduled on 29th December 2022 and the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 is scheduled on 12th February 2023.

Candidates appearing for different BPSC exams for the year 2022-23 can refer to the prelims, mains, and interview dates below. For more detailed information, candidates should refer to the official eligibility details, syllabus and exam patterns for the exam they are appearing.

BPSC Exam Calendar 2023

Name of Post Prelims/Mains/Interview Date BPSC Head Teacher Prelims 18th December 2022 Mains To be Announced Interview To be Announced 68th BPSC Prelims 12th February 2023 Mains 12th May 2023 Interview 11th August 2023 67th BPSC Mains 29th December 2022 Interview 29th March 2023 District Art and Culture Officer Mains 30th November to 3rd December 2022 Interview 17th January 2023 Asst. Town Planning Supervisor Prelims 19th November and 20th November 2022 Asst. Director cum DPRO Mains 26th November to 28th November 2022 Interview 30th January 2023 to 31st January 2023 Lecturer (Civil) Interview 17th November to 23rd November 2022 Lecturer (C.S.E.) Interview 24th November to 26th November 2022 Lecturer (Electronics) Interview 28th November to 2nd December 2022 Lecturer (English) Interview 5th December 2022 Lecturer (Economics) Interview 6th December 2022 Lecturer (Hindi) Interview 7th December 2022 Assistant Prof. (Chemistry) Interview 9th December to 10th December 2022 Assistant Prof. (English) Interview 12th December to 13th December 2022 Assistant Prof. (Geology) Interview 14th December to 15th December 2022 Assistant Prof. (Physics) Interview 16th December to 17th December 2022 Assistant Prof. (Maths) Interview 20th December to 24th December 2022 Lecturer (Mech.) Interview 3rd January 2023 to 9th January 2023 Lecturer (Electrical) Interview 10th January 2023 to 13th January 2023 Lecturer (Physics) Interview 16th January 2023 Lecturer (Chemistry) Interview 17th January 2023 Lecturer (Maths) Interview 18th January 2023 to 19th January 2023 Director (Museuolory) Interview 3rd December 2022 Director (Archaeolory) Interview 3rd December 2022 Director (IGIC) Interview 3rd December 2022 Project Manager Interview 12th January 2023 Auditor Interview 20th December 2022 CDPO Interview 24th January 2023 Asst. Director (Translation)- cum-Asst. Legislative Counsel Interview 8th December 2022 Asst. Prosecution Officer Interview 1st April 2023 to 26th April 2023 Asst. Audit Officer Interview 15th February 2023 Assistant/Associate/Professors for Super Speciality and Speciality Depts Interview 15th December 2022 Asst. Director Forensic Science Labs Interview 15th December 2022

