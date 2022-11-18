BPSC Calendar 2023 Released: Check Exam Schedule, Interview Dates Download Official PDF

BPSC Calendar 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official BPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 PDF for the upcoming major exams and interviews for different posts in the Bihar government. Candidates can also download the official PDF version of the BPSC exam calendar 2022-23. Among the major upcoming exams, we have BPSC Head Teacher Prelims 2022 scheduled on 18th November 2022. The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 is scheduled on 29th December 2022 and the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 is scheduled on 12th February 2023.
Candidates appearing for different BPSC exams for the year 2022-23 can refer to the prelims, mains, and interview dates below. For more detailed information, candidates should refer to the official eligibility details, syllabus and exam patterns for the exam they are appearing.
BPSC Exam Calendar 2023
|
Name of Post
|
Prelims/Mains/Interview
|
Date
|
Prelims
|
18th December 2022
|
Mains
|
To be Announced
|
Interview
|
To be Announced
|
Prelims
|
12th February 2023
|
Mains
|
12th May 2023
|
Interview
|
11th August 2023
|
67th BPSC
|
Mains
|
29th December 2022
|
Interview
|
29th March 2023
|
District Art and Culture Officer
|
Mains
|
30th November to 3rd December 2022
|
Interview
|
17th January 2023
|
Asst. Town Planning Supervisor
|
Prelims
|
19th November and 20th November 2022
|
Asst. Director cum DPRO
|
Mains
|
26th November to 28th November 2022
|
Interview
|
30th January 2023 to 31st January 2023
|
Lecturer (Civil)
|
Interview
|
17th November to 23rd November 2022
|
Lecturer (C.S.E.)
|
Interview
|
24th November to 26th November 2022
|
Lecturer (Electronics)
|
Interview
|
28th November to 2nd December 2022
|
Lecturer (English)
|
Interview
|
5th December 2022
|
Lecturer (Economics)
|
Interview
|
6th December 2022
|
Lecturer (Hindi)
|
Interview
|
7th December 2022
|
Assistant Prof. (Chemistry)
|
Interview
|
9th December to 10th December 2022
|
Assistant Prof. (English)
|
Interview
|
12th December to 13th December 2022
|
Assistant Prof. (Geology)
|
Interview
|
14th December to 15th December 2022
|
Assistant Prof. (Physics)
|
Interview
|
16th December to 17th December 2022
|
Assistant Prof. (Maths)
|
Interview
|
20th December to 24th December 2022
|
Lecturer (Mech.)
|
Interview
|
3rd January 2023 to 9th January 2023
|
Lecturer (Electrical)
|
Interview
|
10th January 2023 to 13th January 2023
|
Lecturer (Physics)
|
Interview
|
16th January 2023
|
Lecturer (Chemistry)
|
Interview
|
17th January 2023
|
Lecturer (Maths)
|
Interview
|
18th January 2023 to 19th January 2023
|
Director (Museuolory)
|
Interview
|
3rd December 2022
|
Director (Archaeolory)
|
Interview
|
3rd December 2022
|
Director (IGIC)
|
Interview
|
3rd December 2022
|
Project Manager
|
Interview
|
12th January 2023
|
Auditor
|
Interview
|
20th December 2022
|
CDPO
|
Interview
|
24th January 2023
|
Asst. Director (Translation)- cum-Asst. Legislative Counsel
|
Interview
|
8th December 2022
|
Asst. Prosecution Officer
|
Interview
|
1st April 2023 to 26th April 2023
|
Asst. Audit Officer
|
Interview
|
15th February 2023
|
Assistant/Associate/Professors for Super Speciality and Speciality Depts
|
Interview
|
15th December 2022
|
Asst. Director Forensic Science Labs
|
Interview
|
15th December 2022
Also Read: BPSC Head Teacher 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Studies