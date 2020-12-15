BPSC 66th Prelims on 27 December 2020: Check Previous Year Question Paper with Answers of BPSC 65th Prelims 2019 Set B

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is soon going to conduct the Bihar 66th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims exam on 27th December 2020 for recruitment of 733 vacancies in Bihar state services. Candidates who will be able to qualify the preliminary exam will be called for the BPSC 66th Mains 2020 exam. It is mandatory for candidates to pass the prelims exam in order to get shortlisted for the successive selection rounds for Bihar Civil Services.

To crack the BPSC 66th Prelims 2020 exam, practicing the BPSC previous year paper can help candidates in many ways in their exam preparation. Practicing previous year question paper can help candidates in achieving accuracy and improving their speed in solving the paper. Here in this article, we have provided the BPSC 65th Prelims 2019 Previous Year Paper of Set B along with answers. Candidates should definitely go through the solved question paper below that will make them familiar with the types of questions asked in the BPSC CCE Pre examination. Let's first have a look at the Exam Pattern for the Bihar PSC Prelims examination:

BPSC 66th CCE Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Subject Total Questions Marks Duration General Studies General Knowledge Current Affairs 150 MCQs 150 2 Hours

- The questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice (MCQ) format in both Hindi and English languages.

- Each question will have five options.

- BPSC CCE Prelims is qualifying in nature.

- There is no negative marking in the exam.

BPSC 65th CCE 2019 Prelims (Set-B) Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. Who wrote the book Desher Katha?

a) Sakharam Ganesh Deuskar

b) Rajendra Prasad

c) Nivaran Chandra

d) Murali Mohan Prasad

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

2. Who was the Editor of Searchlight newspaper in Bihar?

a) Abdul Bari

b) Lambodar Mukherjee

c) Murali Mohan Prasad

d) Ramananda Chatterjee

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

3. Who formed the Bihar Socialist Party in 1931?

a) Phulan Prasad Varma

b) Swami Yoganand

c) Narhari Parikh

d) Dadabhai Naoroji

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

4. Who was the founder of the India National Congress?

a) William Adam

b) AO Hume

c) Rash Behari Bose

d) Motilal Nehru

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

5. Who said," Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it"?

a) Bipin Chandra Pal

b) Aurobindo Ghosh

c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

d) Subhash Chandra Bose

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

6. Rabindranath Tagore gave up his 'Knighthood' because of the

a) Brutal suppression of Civil Disobedience Movement

b) Execution of Bhagat Singh

c) Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy

d) Chauri Chaura Incident

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

7. Who established the Servants of India Society?

a) Lala Lajpat Rai

b) Bipin Chandra Pal

c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale

d) Bhagat Singh

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

8. Which revolutionaries were hanged in the Kakori Train Robbery Case‘?

a) Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla

b) Veer Savarkar and Vasudev Chapekar

c) Prafulla Chandra Chaki and Khudiram Bose

d) Surya Sen and Udham Singh

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

9. Who wrote the book, India for Indians?

a) CR Das

b) MG Ranade

c) VD Savarkar

d) SN Banerjee

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

10. Satyashodhak Samaj‘ was founded by

a) Dayanand Saraswati b) Jyotiba Phule c) Gandhiji d) Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

11. Who was the first woman President of the Indian National Congress?

a) Kasturba Gandhi

b) Mrs Annie Besant

c) Sarojini Naidu

d) Bhakti Laxmi Desai

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

12. Who was the first Satyagrahi of the Individual Satyagraha Movement?

a) Sarojini Naidu

b) C. Rajagopalachari

c) Vinoba Bhave

d) Subhash Chandra Bose

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

13. Who was the founder of the ‗India House‘ in London?

a) Shyamji Krishnavarma

b) Rash Behari Bose

c) Ramchandra

d) Taraknath Das

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

14. Who led the Salt Satyagraha in Bhagalpur?

a) Shri Krishna Singh

b) Mahadev Lal Sarraf

c) Kumar Mishra

d) Satyanarayan

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

15. Who led the Ambari Satyagraha in 1939 in Bihar?

a) Rahul Sankrityayan

b) Yadunandan Sharma

c) Swami Sahajanand

d) Swami Yoganand

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

16. Then the value of S is

125 120+1/3 135 + 1/3 130 None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

17. Two trains, each of length 150 metres, are moving in opposite directions with equal speed of 90 km per hour. The time taken by the trains to cross each other will be

a) 3 seconds

b) 4.5 seconds

c) 6 seconds

d) 9 seconds

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

18. The number of ways in which 12 identical pens can be distributed between two students, if each student is to get at least two pens, is

a) 8

b) 9

c) 10

d) 11

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

19. If the radii of circles A and B are in the ratio 1.5 : 1, then the areas of the circles A and B will be in the ratio

a) 1.5 : 1

b) 2 : 1

c) 2.25 : 1

d) 2.5 : 1

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

20. One tap can fill a water tank in 3 hours and another tap can empty it in 4 hours. If the tank is one-third full and both the taps are opened together, then the time taken to fill the tank will be:

a) 8 hours

b) 9 hours

c) 10 hours

d) 11 hours

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

21. The next term in the sequence 1, 3, 9, 15, 25, 35, 49, ….. will be

a) 80

b) 64

c) 81

d) 63

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

22. If x2 – y2 = 7 and x – y = 1, then the length of a diagonal of a rectangle with length and width respectively x cm and y cm will be

a) 5 cm

b) 6 cm

c) 7 cm

d) 8 cm

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

23. In a class of 80 students, 60% students play carom, 45% play chess and 10% students neither play carom nor chess. The number of students who play only chess is

a) 36

b) 24

c) 12

d) 8

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

24. If x3 – y3 = 117/8 and x - y = 3/2then the value of x2 + xy + y2 will be

a)

b) 4

c) 3

d) 2

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

25. If (5)x2+2x+7 = (125)2x+1 then the value of x is

a) 1

b) 5/8

c) 39/4

d) 39/8

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

26. The study of bones is done under the branch of science called

a) Geology

b) Serology

c) Orology

d) Osteology

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

27. Which of the following does not have an enzyme in its cells?

a) Lichen

b) Virus

c) Bacteria

d) Algae

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

28. In which organ of the human body are the lymphocytes formed?

a) Liver

b) Bone marrow

c) Spleen

d) Pancreas

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

29. Which of the following hormones contains iodine?

a) Testosterone

b) Adrenaline

c) Thyroxine

d) Insulin

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

30. AIDS is caused by

a) Helminth

b) Bacteria

c) Fungus

d) Virus

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

31. The unit of pressure is

a) Kg/cm2

b) Kg/cm

c) Kg/mm

d) Kg/cm3

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

32. The sunlight from the Sun to the earth reaches in

a) 5 minutes

b) 6 minutes

c) 8 minutes

d) 10 minutes

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

33. Which one of the following is a scalar quantity?

a) Force

b) Pressure

c) Velocity

d) Acceleration

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

34. Which one of the following quantities does not have unit?

a) Stress

b) Force

c) Strain

d) Pressure

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

35. Sound wave in air is

a) Transverse

b) Longitudinal

c) Electromagnetic

d) Polarised

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

36. The value of 50° C in Fahrenheit scale is

a) 104° F

b) 122° F

c) 100° F

d) 75° F

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

37. What is measured in Hertz?

a) Frequency

b) Energy

c) Heat

d) Quality

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

38. Body temperature is regulated by

a) Medulla

b) Thalamus

c) Hypothalamus

d) Cerebellum

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

39. The device to measure electric current is

a) Voltmeter

b) Ammeter

c) Voltameter

d) Potentiometer

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

40. The unit of electric power is

a) Ampere

b) Volt

c) Coulomb

d) Watt

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

41. Who is regarded as the Father of Modern Chemistry?

a) Rutherford

b) Einstein

c) Lavoisier

d) C. V. Raman

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

42. The number of electrons and neutrons in an element is 18 and 20 respectively. Its mass number is

a) 22

b) 2

c) 38

d) 20

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

43. Which of the following is also known as laughing gas?

a) Nitric oxide

b) Nitrous oxide

c) Nitrogen pentoxide

d) Nitrogen

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

44. Which of the following is not a type of element?

a) Metals

b) Nonmetals

c) Gases

d) Metalloids

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

45. The pH value of water is

a) 4

b) 7

c) 12

d) 18

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

46. The main component of greenhouse gases is

a) Carbon dioxide

b) Methane

c) Nitrous oxide

d) Ozone

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

47. Oxygen is absent in

a) Kerosene

b) Glass

c) Soil

d) Cement

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

48. Natural rubber is a polymer of

a) Isoprene

b) Styrene

c) Vinyl acetate

d) Propene

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

49. What is the formula of glucose?

a) C6H22O11

b) C6H10O6

c) C6H12O6

d) C6H6O6

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

50. What is the bond order of CO group?

a) 1

b) 2.5

c) 3.5

d) 3

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

51. The book, The Origin of Species was written by

a) Linnaeus

b) Lamarck

c) Mendel

d) Darwin

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

52. The interaction between algae and fungi to form lichen is called.

a) Parasitism

b) Mutualism

c) Commensalism

d) Conversion

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

53. The actual location or place where an organism lives is called

a) Habitat

b) Ecosystem

c) Niche

d) Biome

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

54. Solar energy is converted into ATP in

a) Mitochondria

b) Chloroplast

c) Ribosome

d) Peroxisome

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

55. The by-product of photosynthesis is

a) CO2

b) O2

c) Energy

d) Sugar

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

56. Who was the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court who administered the oath of office to Mr Fagu Chauhan as the Governor of Bihar in July 2019?

a) Hon. Mukesh Shah

b) Hon AP Sahi

c) Hon. Rekha Manharlal Doshit

d) Hon. Dipak Misra

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

57. What is the significance of Bihar Diwas that is celebrated on March 22 every year?

a) On this day, the State Reorganization Commission created Bihar

b) Bihar was carved out of United Provinces on this day in 1873

c) To commemorate Bihar‘s separation from Bengal Presidency in 1912

d) To celebrate naming of Bihar in 12th century by Muslim rulers

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

58. Which one of the following States was never granted the Special Category Status (SCS) by the Central Government?

a) Bihar

b) Sikkim

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) Jammu and Kashmir

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

59. Yousuf Shah Chak, the last Muslim ruler of Kashmir valley, who was exiled to Bihar by the Mughal emperor Akbar, was buried in

a) Patliputra

b) Rajgir

c) Munger

d) Nalanda

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

60. What is the tagline of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation?

a) Bright Bihar

b) Hum Sabka Bihar

c) Blissful Bihar

d) Bihar is the Best

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

61. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation of Mandal Dam Project to the built on which river?

a) Koshi

b) Burhi Gandak

c) Phalgu

d) North Koel

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

62. In July 2019, experts visited for the first documentation of a Magalithic site of Bihar in which of the following districts?

a) Patna

b) Kaimur

c) Madhubani

d) Banka

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

63. Which country was invited by the host UAE as the Guest of Honour to attend 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Abu Dhabi recently?

a) Pakistan

b) Oman

c) India

d) Turkey

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

64. Recently, ISRO and CNES signed an agreement to set up a joint maritime surveillance system, CNES is a space agency of which country?

a) Russia

b) Germany

c) France

d) Canada

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

65. What is the capital of Paraguay to which the Vice President of India paid a visit in March 2019?

a) Asuncion

b) Zagreb

c) San Jose

d) Managua

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

66. Where was the 4th Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-4) held recently?

a) Paris-France

b) Ulaanbaatar-Mongolia

c) Beijing-China

d) Nairobi-Kenya

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

67. Which edition of the Indian Sign Language Dictionary was released by the Government in March 2019?

a) First

b) Second

c) Third

d) Fourth

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

68. Who succeeded Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister of Goa on his death recently?

a) Sudin dhavalikar

b) Nilesh Cabral

c) Pramod Sawant

d) Rohan Khaunte

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

69. Who is the winner of the International Gandhi Peace Prize for 2018?

a) Yohei Sasakawa b) Akshaya Patra Foundation c) Sulabh International d) Ekal Abhiyan Trust e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

70. World‘s first camel hospital is located in which city?

a) Tehran

b) Jaipur

c) Bikaner

d) Dubai

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

71. Who was the winner of the Men‘s singles of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships, 2019?

a) Viktor Axelsen

b) Lin Dan

c) Kento Momota

d) Shi Yuqi

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

72. The five rhino range nations, who signed a declaration "The New Delhi Declaration on Asian Rhinos, 2019" are India, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia and

Vietnam

Thailand

Myanmar

Bhutan

None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

73. Who is the second fastest batsman to score 25 centuries in the test format after Sir Don Bradman?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Mahela Jayawardene

c) Kane Williamson

d) Steve Smith

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

74. In July 2019, the spacecraft chandrayaan-2 was launched from which Indian State?

a) Gujarat

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Karnataka

d) Maharashtra

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

75. After Theresa May, who amongst the following was not among the last seven in the contest after the first round of voting in the Conservative Party to be the Prime Minister of the UK?

a) Boris Johnson

b) Matthew Hancock

c) Rory Stewart

d) Mark Harper

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

76. Where was the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in 2019?

a) Venezuela

b) Azerbaijan

c) Serbia

d) Ethiopia

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

77. Who was the Permanent Representative of India to the UN before Syed Akbaruddin?

a) Hardeep Singh Puri

b) Shashi Tharoor

c) Asoke Kumar Mukerji

d) Nirupam Sen

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

78. Who is the Democratic Presidential candidate and the first Hindu member of the US Congress, who sued Google for at least $50 M for its "discriminatory actions" against his/her 2020 election campaign?

a) Ro Khanna

b) Bobby Jindal

c) Raja Krishnamoorthi

d) Tulsi Gabbard

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

79. Who is the author of the book, A Gallery of Rascals?

a) Arundhati roy

b) Ruskin Bond

c) Vikram Seth

d) Toni Morrison

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

80. The first showroom in India of the retail furniture giant ‗Ikea‘ was opened in which city in 2018?

a) Bengaluru

b) Hyderabad

c) New Delhi

d) Mumbai

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

81. Where will the Summer Olympic Games be held in 2020?

a) Berlin

b) Paris

c) Tokyo

d) Los Angeles

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

82. UNESCO inaugurated the celebration of 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements to celebrate its completion of how many years?

a) 100

b) 150

c) 75

d) 50

e) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

83. By passing Triple Talaq Law recently, the Parliament of India endorsed which year‘s ruling of the Supreme Court of India that had made Triple Talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat) as unconstitutional?

A. 2011

B. 2013

C. 2015

D. 2017

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

84. Where is the BRICS Summit, 2019 scheduled to be held?

A. Brazil

B. India

C. China

D. Russia

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

85. Who became the editor of the newspaper, The Hindu, after Mukund Padmanabhan?

A. N. Ram

B. Siddharth Varadarajan

C. Suresh Nambath

D. Malini Parthasarathy

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

86. Who is considered as the creator of Modern Bihar?

A. Sachchidananda Sinha

B. Kumar Kalika Prasad Sinha

C. Sir Ganesh Singh

D. Acharya Narendra Dev

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

87. Who formed Bihar Provincial Kisan Sabha?

A. Swami Sahajanand Saraswati

B. Ram Sundar Singh

C. Ganga Sharan Sinha

D. Ramanand Mishra

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

88. Dutch East India Company established its factory at Patna in which year?

A. 1601

B. 1632

C. 1774

D. 1651

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

89. Who established Swaraj Dal in Bihar?

A. Shri Krishna Singh

B. Ramlal Shah

C. Bankim Chandra Mitra

D. Sachindra Nath Sanyal

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

90. The name by which Ashoka is generally referred to in his inscriptions is

A. Chakravarti

B. Priyadarshi

C. Dharmadeva

D. Dharmakirti

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

91. Who among the following is known for his work on medicine during the Gupta period?

A. Sushruta

B. Saumilla

C. Shudraka

D. Shaunaka

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

92. Which one of the following scripts of ancient India was written from right to left?

A. Brahmi

B. Sharada

C. Kharosthi

D. Nandanagari

E. None of the above/More than one of the above



Answer. C

93. Which one of the following ports was in use for the north Indian trade during the Gupta period?

A. Kalyan

B. Tamralipti

C. Broach

D. Cambay

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

94. Mughal painting reached its zenith under

A. Jahangir

B. Humayun

C. Shahjahan

D. Akbar

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

95. In medieval India, why was Mansabdari system introduced?

A. For revenue collection

B. Facilitating recruitment to the army

C. To establish religious harmony

D. Ensuring clean administration

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

96. Who established Ashta Pradhan?

A. Chandragupta

B. Ashoka

C. Harshavardhana

D. Shivaji

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

97. Which Delhi Sultan built maximum number of canals?

A. Firuz Shah Tughluq

B. Iltutmish

C. Balban

D. Sikandar Lodi

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

98. Who used Hooghly as a base for piracy in the Bay of Bengal?

A. The Dutch

B. The French

C. The Portuguese

D. The British

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

99. Under whose leadership was suppression of Thugs achieved?

A. Lord Clive

B. Captain Sleeman



C. Lord Minto

D. Alexander Burnes

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

100. The viceroy who followed aggressive policy towards Afghanistan was

A. Lord Mayo

B. Lord Lytton

C. Lord Dufferin

D. Lord Canning

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

101. In 1930, from where Mahatma Gandhi started the Civil Disobedience Movement?

A. Wardha

B. Dandi

C. Sevagram

D. Sabarmati

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

102. The Sarabandi Campaign of 1922 was led by

A. Chittaranjan Das

B. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

C. Rajendra Prasad

D. Lala Lajpat Rai

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

103. Who was the President of the Indian National Congress at the time of partition of India?

A. JB Kripalani

B. Jawaharlal Nehru

C. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

D. C Rajagopalachari

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

104. Who led the 1857 Revolt in Bihar?

A. Babu Amar Singh

B. Hare Krishna Singh

C. Kunwar Singh

D. Raja Shahzada Singh

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

105. Who led cultivators in Bihar during the Non-cooperation Movement?



A. Swami Vidyanand

B. Raj Kumar Shukla

C. Shri Krishna Singh

D. JB Sen

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

106. Among the following districts, which one has larger area under dense deciduous forest cover?

A. Paschim Champaran

B. Gaya

C. Kaimur

D. Nawada

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

107. The district of Bihar which has the longest length of Ganga river is

A. Bhagalpur

B. Kathihar

C. Patna

D. Begusarai



E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

108. Which district of Bihar has recorded the highest density of population (per sq. km) as per the 2011 Census?

A. Sheohar

B. Vaishali

C. Patna

D. Darbhanga

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

109. Which one of the following countries is the largest country without borders in terms of geographical area?

A. New Zealand

B. Philippines

C. Japan

D. Cuba

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

110. The country which has the longest north-south (latitudinal) extension of its territory is

A. Russia

B. Chile

C. China

D. Brazil

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

111. Which one of the following countries has the highest number of islands?

A. Philippines

B. Indonesia

C. Maldives

D. Cuba

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

112. Among the following countries, which one is the largest producer of saffron in the world?

A. Spain

B. Greece

C. New Zealand

D. Iran

E. None of the above/More than one of the above



Answer. D

113. Which one of the following countries is the largest producer of uranium in the world?

A. Kazakhstan

B. Canada

C. Australia

D. France

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

114. The hills situated closer to Kanyakumari are:

A. Anaimalai Hills

B. Nilgiri Hills

C. Cardamom Hills

D. Shevaroy Hills

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

115. Among the following tributaries, which one is the part of Ganga river basin?

A. Sankh

B. North Koel

C. South Koel

D. Barakar

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

116. Which one of the following hills do not have tea plantations?

A. Kanan Devan

B. Nilgiri

C. Darjeeling

D. Girnar

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

117. In India, the State with the largest area under dense deciduous forest cover is

A. Odisha

B. Maharashtra

C. Madhya Pradesh

D. Chhattisgarh

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

118. Coral reefs are not found in which one of the following regions?

A. Gulf of Cambay

B. Gulf of Mannar

C. Gulf of Kachchh

D. Lakshadweep and Manioc Island

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

119. Among the following religious groups, which one has recorded the highest percentage of literacy rate as per the 2011 Census?

A. Christians

B. Hindus

C. Sikhs

D. Jains

E. None of the above/More than one of the above



Answer. D

120. Which one of the following pairs of Tribe and State is not matched?

A. Bhils-Gujarat

B. Gaddis-Himachal Pradesh

C. Kotas-Tamil Nadu

D. Todas-Kerala

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

121. Which one of the following industrial/economic corridors of India is being developed in collaboration with Japan?

A. Chennai-Vizag

B. Mumbai-Bengaluru

C. Delhi-Mumbai

D. Amritsar-Kolkata

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

122. Which one of the following districts does not have Dharwar geological formations?



A. Munger

B. Rohtas

C. Jamui

D. Nawada

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

123. The number of districts situated on the bank of Ganga river in Bihar State is

A. 21

B. 17

C. 12

D. 6

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

124. Which one of the following wildlife sanctuaries is situated in Munger district of Bihar?

A. Valmiki

B. Rajgir



C. Bhimbandh

D. Gautam Buddha

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

125. The district of Bihar which has recorded the highest sex ratio as per the 2011 Census is

A. Siwan

B. Gopalganj

C. Saran

D. Kishanganj

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

126. Who amongst, the following is a land record officer?

A. Patwari

B. Lambardar

C. Zamindar

D. Zaildar

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

127. Which one of the following characteristics is not true for unitary form of government?

A. Swift decision

B. Flexible

C. Ideal for large countries

D. Uniformity of laws

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

128. What is the objective of Community Development Programmes?

A. Providing educational facilities

B. Improving standards of living

C. Political training

D. Helping villages in planning

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

129. Aam Admi party is a

A. State party

B. National party

C. Regional party

D. Registered party

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

130. Which one of the following constitutional remedies is also known as ‗postmortem‘?

A. Prohibition

B. Mandamus

C. Certiorari

D. Quo warranto

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

131. What is the version of the machine VVPAT used for voting in India?

A. M1

B. Z1

C. M3

D. Z3

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

132. Which one of the following Indian States has the largest number of members in its State Legislature?

A. Arunachal Pradesh

B. Himachal Pradesh

C. Manipur

D. Meghalaya

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

133. In the India Order of Precedence, who amongst the following comes first?

A. The Chairman of UPSC

B. The Chief Election Commissioner

C. The Comptroller and Auditor General

D. The Chief Justice of High Court

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

134. Which one of the following statements is correct regarding parliamentary form of government?

A. The Legislature is responsible to Judiciary.

B. The Legislature is responsible to Executive.

C. The Legislature and the Executive are independent.

D. The President is responsible to Judiciary.

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

135. Which of the following was constituted under the Panchayati Raj system?

A. Khap Panchayat

B. Caste Panchayat

C. Gram Panchayat

D. Jan Panchayat

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

136. As per the Census 2011, the child sex ratio in Bihar was

A. 935

B. 934

C. 933

D. 932

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

137. The growth rate of the tertiary sector in Bihar during the year 2017-18 was

A. 14.2%

B. 14.6%

C. 15.6%

D. 15.2%

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

138. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Bihar at current prices in the year 2017-18 was



A. ₹ 4,87,628 crores

B. ₹ 3,61,504 crores

C. ₹ 1,50,036 crores

D. ₹ 5,63,424 crores

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

139. Which one of the following programmes was initiated during the Sixth Five-Year Plan?

A. Integrated Rural Development

B. Rural Literacy Development

C. Rural Railways

D. Advanced Communication Links for Rural People

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. A

140. Antyodaya Programme was started first of all in the State of



A. Bihar

B. Tamil Nadu

C. Andhra Pradesh

D. Rajasthan

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

141. India‘s share in meat and meat preparation exports in the year 2017 was

A. 5%

B. 6%

C. 2%

D. 3%

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

142. The system under which the peasant himself owns the land and is responsible for payment of land revenue to the government is known as

A. Zamindari system

B. Ryotwari system

C. Mahalwari system

D. Dahsala system

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

143. In the fiscal year 2018-19, the total foreign exchange reserves are

A. Rs 34,55,882 crores

B. Rs 30,55,882 crores

C. Rs 32,55,882 crores

D. Rs 28,55,882 crores

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. D

144. Which one of the following is not a source of direct finance?

A. NABARD

B. Regional Rural Bank

C. State Bank of India

D. Allahabad Bank

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. E

145. What is the full form of EPCG?

A. Export Promotion Consumer Goods

B. Exchange Programme for Consumer Goods

C. Export Promotion Capital Goods

D. Expert Programme for Credit Generation

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

146. In Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Scheme; each subscriber shall receive the minimum assured pension of per month after attaining the age of 60 years.

A. Rs 3,500

B. Rs 2,000

C. Rs 3,000

D. Rs 1,500

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C

147. Who determines the minimum support price in India?

A. The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices

B. The Agriculture Ministry

C. The Finance Commission

D. NABARD

E. None of the above/More than one of the above



Answer. A

148. Hindu growth rate is related to

A. Money

B. GDP

C. Population

D. GNP

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

149. In Bihar, Krishi Kumbha Mela, 2019‘ was held in

A. Champaran

B. Motihari

C. Rajgir

D. Gaya

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. B

150. In NITI Aayog‘s Health Index, 2019, Bihar scored

A. 30.12

B. 30.13

C. 32.11

D. 32.12

E. None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer. C