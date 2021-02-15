BPSC MDO Admit Card 2021 Soon: Commission Releases Mineral Development Officer Exam (05/2020) Exam Schedule @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC MDO Exam & Admit Card 2021 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to the post of Mineral Development Officer against the advertisement number 05/2020 on its website. All such candidates who applied for BPSC MDO Exam 2021 will be able to download their admit card through the official website soon.

According to the BPSC Latest Release, The commission has decided to conduct BPSC MDO 2021 on 27 and 28 February 2021. The admit cards for the aforementioned exam will be released 7 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to download BPSC MDO Admit Card 2021 through the official website only. No paper admit cards will be sent to any candidate through offline mode.

How to Download Bihar PSC Mineral Development Officer Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on Bihar PSC Mineral Development Officer Admit Card 2021 Download Link available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Candidates are required to enter the application number, date of birth and other details on the admit card. Download Bihar PSC Mineral Development Officer Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar PSC Mineral Development Officer Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

Check Bihar PSC Mineral Development Officer 2021 Exam Schedule

This recruitment is being done to recruit 20 vacancies of Mineral Development Officer Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The candidates will be able to download BPSC MDO Admit Card 2021 once released on the official website. Candidates can check the schedule of the exam in the provided hyperlink.

