68th BPSC Prelims on 12th February 2023: Download BPSC Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF SET A/B/C/D

BPSC 68th Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be held on 12th February 2023 by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates can practice with previous years’ BPSC Prelims question papers PDF here.

BPSC Previous Years Questions Papers for Prelims Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting the BPSC 68th Preliminary Exam 2023 on 12th February 2023 for the recruitment of 324 vacancies of Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, etc. The 68th BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 was released on 28th January 2023 for download.

BPSC Previous Years Question Papers with Answer Key for Preliminary Exam are available for download. Candidates preparing for the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 exam can download the BPSC Question Papers PDF from this page.

BPSC Question Papers 2023: How it helps in Preparation

Candidates who are preparing for the BPSC CCE exam can understand the paper pattern based on the analysis of questions with respect to their subject and topics covered. Based on the BPSC Question Paper analysis they can find out the important subjects, chapters, and topics to be considered while preparing.

The BPSC Question Paper analysis of previous years also helps in knowing the relevant and important topics to study and revise. The question papers also help candidates to prepare for the exam based on the ongoing exam trends. Solving the previous year's question paper also helps candidates in knowing which parts of the prescribed syllabus need to be covered to understand the concepts.

68th BPSC 2023 Highlights

Events Important Dates 68th BPSC Notification 18th November 2022 68th BPSC Online application starts 25th November 2022 68th BPSC Online application ends (REVISED) 30th December 2022 68th BPSC Online application edit ends 10th January 2023 68th BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 28th January 2023 onwards 68th BPSC Exam Dates Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023 Mains exam: 12th May 2023

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

The BPSC Prelims Exam consists of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from General Studies for a total of 150 marks. The exam is conducted in offline mode.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies 150 150 120 minutes Total 150 150 120 minutes

BPSC Marking Scheme 2023

Till now, there was no negative marking applicable in the BPSC Prelims. Recently, the BPSC has revised the marking scheme for the Prelims exam. Now onwards, there shall be negative marking applicable in the Preliminary exam as well.

(i) Negative marking should be uniformly on all 150 questions.

(ii) 1 mark for a correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

(iii) Negative marking is applicable if more than one answer option is marked by candidates in the answer sheet.

(iv) No negative marking in case of no answer attempt or candidates leave the question.

BPSC Prelims Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF

Below we have compiled a list of BPSC Prelims Previous Year Question Papers. Candidates can download the question papers from the links provided.

BPSC Prelims Previous Year Papers Download PDF Link BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 PDF BPSC 66th Prelims 2020 PDF BPSC 65th Prelims 2019 PDF BPSC 64th Prelims 2018 PDF

BPSC Prelims Previous Year Answer Key Download PDF

Below we have compiled a list of BPSC Prelims Previous Year Question Papers Answer Keys. Candidates can download the Final Answer Key PDF from the links provided.

BPSC Prelims Answer Key Previous Years Answer Key Link BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Answer Key BPSC 66th Prelims 2020 Answer Key BPSC 65th Prelims 2019 Answer Key BPSC 64th Prelims 2018 Answer Key

