BPSC Project Manager Exam Date 2022 (Out) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Admit Card Update

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Project Manager Main mains Examination date on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Project Manager Mains Exam Date 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination date on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Mains Examination from 22 October 2022 onwards. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for the Project Manager Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 02/2020 can download BPSC Project Manager Mains Exam Date 2022 through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC Project Manager Mains Exam Date 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Project Manager Mains Exam on 22 and 28 October 2022 in two sittings. Exam for General Hindi will be held in first sittings from 10.00 A,M. to 1.00 P.M. on 22 October 2022. The exam for English will be held on same day i.e. 22 October 2022 in second sittings. Exam for General Studies and Optional Subject will be conducted on 28 October 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for Project Manager should note that they can edit for their Optional Subject submitted earlier from 22 to 30 September 2022.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the mains exam before one week of the mains exam date on its official website. You can download the same after providing your login credentials to the link available on the official website.

Steps to Download: BPSC Project Manager Mains Exam Date 2022