BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 86 Professor and Lecturer Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from today

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 4 September to 5 October 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for their reference.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding Ph.D. Degree in the relevant subject can apply for Professor Posts.

What is the last date for BPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 4 September 2020 to 5 October 2020

What are the registration dates for BPSC Recruitment 2020?

eligible candidates can register themselves for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 4 September 2020 to 21 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 86 vacancies will be filled out of which 18 vacancies are for Professor, Electronics & Communication Engg., 40 are for Civil Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges and 28 are for Lecturer, Humanity (English).