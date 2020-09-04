BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 86 Professor and Lecturer Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from today

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor and Lecturer in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar and Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from today.i.e. 4 September 2020.
A total of 86 vacancies will be filled out of which 18 vacancies are for Professor, Electronics & Communication Engg., 40 are for Civil Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges and 28 are for Lecturer, Humanity (English). Candidates can check qualification, eligibility, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Registration Dates: 4 to 21 September 2020
- Commencement of submission of online application submission: 4 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application submission: 5 October 2020
- Last date for remitting the online application fee: 25 September 2020
- Last date for submission of the hard copy of the application: 12 October 2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Professor, Electronics & Communication Engg. - 18 Posts
- Civil Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges - 40 Posts
- Lecturer, Humanity (English) - 28 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Professor, Electronics & Communication Engg. - PhD degree in Electronics and Communication Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor/s or Master/s level in Electronics and Communication Engg. Civil Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges - PhD degree in civil Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor/s or Master/s level in civil Engg.
- Lecturer, Humanity (English) - Master/s degree in Humanities (English) subject with first class or equivalent at Bachelor's or Master/s level.
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Professor, Electronics & Communication Engg., Civil Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges - Minimum 32 years
- Lecturer, Humanity (English) - Minimum 21 years
BPSC Professor, Electronics & Communication Engg Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
BPSC Professor Civil Engineering Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
BPSC Lecturer, Humanity (English) Recruitment 2020 Official Notification
Official Website
How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 4 September to 5 October 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for their reference.