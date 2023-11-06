BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Official Notice, Time Table and Duration

BPSC Teacher Exam Date 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC Teacher examination dates 2023. The exam for Bihar Primary, PRT, PGT Teacher vacancies in Bihar is scheduled to be conducted from December 7 to December 10, 2023. Check here the official notice

BPSC Teacher Exam Date 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the BPSC Teacher exam date 2023. As per the latest notice released by BPSC, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 7 to December 10, 2023. The commission will later release the admit card on the official website.

BPSC Teacher Exam Date 2023

Below is the official text which was released by the commission on its official website

“द्वितीय अध्यापक नियुक्ति एवम् पिछड़ा वर्ग एवम् अति पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण विभाग के अन्तर्गत शिक्षक / प्रधानाध्यापक प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा से सम्बन्धित अभ्यर्थियों को सूचित किया जाता है कि मध्य विद्यालय ( वर्ग 06 से 08), माध्यमिक (वर्ग 09 से 10 ) एवम् उच्च माध्यमिक (वर्ग 11 से 12 ) तथा पिछड़ा वर्ग एवम् अति पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण विभाग के अन्तर्गत प्रारम्भिक शिक्षक (प्रशिक्षित) माध्यमिक शिक्षक (स्नातक प्रशिक्षित) एवम् उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षक (स्नातकोत्तर प्रशिक्षित) प्रधानाध्यापक से सम्बन्धित ऑन-लाईन आवेदन करने की प्रक्रिया दिनांक 03-11-2023 से 14-11-2023 तक सम्भावित है। उक्त परीक्षा का आयोजन दिनांक 07-12-2023 से 10-12-2023 तक सम्भावित है।”

BPSC Teacher Exam Date Official Notice

BPSC Teacher 2.0 Vacancy

BPSC has released, a total of 69,706 vacancies for the post of Middle School (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary School (Classes 9 & 10), and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 & 12). Check the detailed notification and BPSC Bihar Teacher post-wise vacancy for the 2nd phase

BPSC Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Bihar primary teacher syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. A total of 220 questions are asked for 220 marks in the exam. Check the detailed Bihar Teacher Primary PRT, PGT Syllabus.

The Bihar primary teacher exam for PRT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and General Studies

The Bihar secondary teacher exam for TGT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies.

The Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher exam for PGT comprises two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies.