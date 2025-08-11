BRAOU B.Sc Science Sem-4 Practical Exam Schedule Out — Check Dates Online

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has released the timetable for the B.Sc Science 2nd Year Semester 4 (2023 Batch) practical examinations for the August 2025 session. As per the official notification, the exams will be conducted from August 11 to 14, 2025, in two shifts each day.

The first shift will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Students must carry their hall ticket and a valid ID card to be allowed entry into the examination hall.

The detailed schedule is available on the university’s official website – braou.ac.in. Students are advised to carefully check their allotted dates and shifts and report to the venue on time to avoid last-minute issues.

BRAOU Exam Time Table

BRAOU issued the official exam schedule for B.Sc Science 2nd Year Semester 4 practical exam. The exam has begun and will conclude on August 14. You can check the complete schedule pdf via the direct link provided below.