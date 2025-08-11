UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
BRAOU B.Sc Science Sem-4 Practical Exam Schedule Out — Check Dates Online

BRAOU has released the B.Sc Science 2nd Year Semester 4 (2023 Batch) practical exam timetable for August 2025. The exams will be held from August 11 to 14 at the Hyderabad Centre for subjects including Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Statistics, Geology, and Mathematics.

BRAOU Exam Schedule 2025 Out, Download PDF at braou.ac.in

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has released the timetable for the B.Sc Science 2nd Year Semester 4 (2023 Batch) practical examinations for the August 2025 session. As per the official notification, the exams will be conducted from August 11 to 14, 2025, in two shifts each day.
The first shift will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Students must carry their hall ticket and a valid ID card to be allowed entry into the examination hall.
The detailed schedule is available on the university’s official website – braou.ac.in. Students are advised to carefully check their allotted dates and shifts and report to the venue on time to avoid last-minute issues.

BRAOU Exam Time Table

BRAOU issued the official exam schedule for B.Sc Science 2nd Year Semester 4 practical exam. The exam has begun and will conclude on August 14. You can check the complete schedule pdf via the direct link provided below.

BRAOU BSc Science 2nd Year Exam Schedule PDF

BRAOU 2025 B.Sc Practical Exam Dates

As per the schedule, the B.Sc Practical exams will be conducted over four days for seven subjects, namely Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Statistics, Geology, and Mathematics.

Date

Subjects

August 11

Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Statistics

August 12

Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics

August 13

Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Geology, Physics

August 14

Mathematics

BRAOU Practical Shift Timings

The practical exam for each subject will be conducted in two batches, except for Geology, which will be held only in the first batch. Meanwhile, the Mathematics practical will be conducted in four batches across two shifts.

Shifts

Exam Timings

Batch 1

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Batch 2

02:00 AM to 05:00 PM

