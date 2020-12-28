BRO Provisional Result 2020 Out for MSW Cook Post @bro.gov.in, Check PET/Trade test Schedule

BRO Provisional Result 2020: Border Roads Organizations (BRO), Ministry of Defence has declared the provisional result for the MSW Cook on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Cook post can check their result available on the official website of Border Roads Organizations-bro.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Border Roads Organizations (BRO), the list of shortlisted candidates for MSW Cook post is uploaded on its official website. A total of 352 candidates have been provisionally selected in the written test conducted on 01 November 2020.



Now qualified candidates will have to appear for Physical Efficiently Test and Practical Trade Test. The final merit list will be declassified after completion of Physical Efficiency and Practical Trade Test.

Border Roads Organizations (BRO) will conduct the Physical Efficiently Test and Practical Trade Test from 08 to 19 February 2021 at the GREF Center. Candidates will have to report at 0800 hrs on 08 February 2021. Candidates will have to bring their original documents with them at the time of PET/Trade test.

Border Roads Organizations (BRO) has also released the category wise cut off percentages of he written exam marks for which candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for next round. Candidates can check their category wise cut off marks available on official website.

All such candidates appeared in the written examination for the MSW Cook post can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BRO Provisional Result 2020 for MSW Cook Post





