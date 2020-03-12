BRO PET Date 2020 for Multi Skilled Worker Posts Released @bro.gov.in

BRO PET Date 2020: Border Roads Organization, General Reserve Engineer Force (BRO) has released the PET Date for the posts of Multi Skilled Worker on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the PET can check schedule available on the official website www.bro.gov.in.

Border Roads Organization has released the Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test Phase-II for the posts of Multi Skilled Worker. The Reporting Date for the Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test Phase-II is 02 June 2020.

BRO has also released the list of the candidates for whom call letters issued for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test Phase-II.

According to the short notification released by Border Roads Organization, candidates are required to produce 10th marks sheet indicating subject wise marks and Date of Birth; otherwise their candidature will be cancelled. List of candidates for Phase-III, Phase-IV, Phase-V & Phase-VI for SC/ST/PwD will be uploaded subsequently

It is noted that BRO had released a total of 778 Vacancies for Electrician, Multi Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator & Other Posts under Advertisement No-01/2019. Out of 778 posts, there were DVRMT (OG)-388 Posts, Electrician-101 Posts, for Mechanic-92 Posts and 197 posts were for MTS.



Direct Link for BRO PET Date 2020 for Multi Skilled Worker



BRO PET Date 2020 for Multi Skilled Worker Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. bro.gov.in.

Go to the WHATS NEW section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link " LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR WHOM CALL LETTERS ISSUED FOR APPEARING PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST AND PRACTICAL TEST PHASE - II" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Selection List and Date of PET.

Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Border Roads Organization, General Reserve Engineer Force (BRO) for latest updates regarding the Multi Skilled Worker. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.