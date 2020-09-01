BSAH Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 27 Senior Resident Posts @health.delhigovt.nic.in, Interview on Sep 11

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi has invited applications for the 27 Senior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification on or before 09 September 2020.

The walk-in-interview for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification will be conducted on 11 September 2020.

Notification details for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification:

BSAH/Senior Resident/Advt-5/SR/09/2020

Important Dates for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 September 2020

Date of walk-in-interview: 11 September 2020.

Vacancy Details for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification:

Senior Resident: 27 Posts

Departments-11

Pulmonology-01

Ophthalmology-02

ENT-02

Forensic Medicine-03

ORTHOPEDICS-08

Eligibility Criteria for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have MBBS with Post graduate degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent as per Residency Scheme in concerned specialty from a recognized University/Institute on the day of interview, otherwise candidate will not be allowed for interview. Must not have completed 03 years Senior Residency at any recognized institute including regular or on ad-hoc basis. In Super-specialty branches preference shall be given to candidates having Super- specialty qualification or experience.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Age Limit (As On Date of Interview)

Age Shall be maximum of 37 years. The age is relaxable up to 05 years for SC & ST and 3 years for OBC candidates (Non Creamy layer belonging to Delhi only).

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs: PDF





How to Apply for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSAH), New Delhi Jobs Notification:

The candidate can apply with the link- https://forms.gle/6ViNrrmQrRtvWc919 and should report for the interview on the scheduled date, between 9.00 AM and 10 AM on 11 September 2020 at the Office of Medical Director, Dr. BSA Hospital, Sector –VI, Rohini, Delhi - 110085. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.